Russian Army Launches 723 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region: Four Dead, 13 Injured
Three people were killed and 13 others injured in strikes targeting the Zaporizhzhia and Vasylivka districts.
“Russian troops launched five airstrikes on the settlements of Kanivske, Kamianske, Malynivka, and Olhivske. A total of 556 drones of various types-mostly FPV-attacked Bilenke, Novooleksandrivka, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Chervona Krynytsia. Three MLRS strikes hit Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, and Malynivka. Additionally, 159 artillery attacks targeted Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne,” Fedorov stated.Read also: Russian forces kill two more civilians in Donetsk region
Authorities received 23 reports of damage to homes, non-residential buildings, utility infrastructure, and vehicles.
Later, Fedorov confirmed that a 62-year-old woman was killed in a separate Russian strike on the Polohy district. The attack, carried out with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), partially destroyed a private house in Huliaipole.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army launched an FPV drone strike on Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, killing a civilian.
Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA
