X's Algorithm Fuels Spike in Anti-Muslim, Anti-Migrant Hate
(MENAFN) Design flaws and policy decisions at X fostered an environment where inflammatory, racist content targeting Muslims and migrants thrived in the aftermath of last year's fatal Southport attack, according to a new report released Wednesday.
Research by Amnesty International found that X played a “central role” in amplifying disinformation and harmful narratives that escalated racist violence in Britain. The surge followed the brutal murder of three young girls in Southport during the summer of 2024.
A technical review of X’s publicly accessible source code revealed that its content-ranking system—or recommender algorithm—“systematically prioritizes” posts that stir outrage, incite conflict, and drive user engagement. The analysis noted a lack of effective safeguards to prevent the spread of dangerous or misleading material.
“Our analysis shows that X’s algorithmic design and policy choices contributed to heightened risks amid a wave of anti-Muslim and anti-migrant violence observed in several locations across the UK last year, and which continues to present a serious human rights risk today,” said Pat de Brun, head of Big Tech Accountability at Amnesty International.
Nationwide unrest, fueled by far-right factions, erupted after Axel Rudakubana fatally stabbed three girls in Southport on July 29, 2024.
False narratives spread rapidly online, inaccurately identifying Rudakubana—a British citizen born in Cardiff, Wales—as a Muslim asylum seeker.
As misinformation proliferated across social media, mosques, Islamic centers, and hotels sheltering migrants were increasingly targeted in attacks across the UK.
