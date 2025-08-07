403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Herder Finds Body of Man Missing for Years in Pakistan
(MENAFN) A remarkably intact corpse belonging to a man who vanished nearly three decades ago was recently located on a thawing glacier in northwest Pakistan, according to locals and his relatives.
The remains were found last Friday by a local herder in the secluded Lady Valley, situated in the mountainous Kohistan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The deceased was identified as Naseeruddin, who disappeared in June 1997 while journeying on horseback with his brother, Kathiruddin.
The pair had been traversing the mountains when Naseeruddin reportedly slipped and vanished.
Kathiruddin informed journalists that a longstanding family conflict had compelled the brothers to leave their home.
To steer clear of danger, they opted for an unconventional mountain path.
He explained that they were caught in a severe snowstorm, during which his brother is believed to have plunged into a crevasse.
"We tried everything we could to find him, but we couldn't," he stated, noting that after exhaustive search efforts, both the family and authorities presumed Naseeruddin had perished.
A funeral prayer had even been performed at the location where he disappeared.
Due to the glacial environment, the body was exceptionally well-preserved, and a national identity card found in his clothing confirmed his identity.
Umar Khan, the shepherd who stumbled upon the remains, noted that the man's attire and physical features were largely intact.
The remains were found last Friday by a local herder in the secluded Lady Valley, situated in the mountainous Kohistan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The deceased was identified as Naseeruddin, who disappeared in June 1997 while journeying on horseback with his brother, Kathiruddin.
The pair had been traversing the mountains when Naseeruddin reportedly slipped and vanished.
Kathiruddin informed journalists that a longstanding family conflict had compelled the brothers to leave their home.
To steer clear of danger, they opted for an unconventional mountain path.
He explained that they were caught in a severe snowstorm, during which his brother is believed to have plunged into a crevasse.
"We tried everything we could to find him, but we couldn't," he stated, noting that after exhaustive search efforts, both the family and authorities presumed Naseeruddin had perished.
A funeral prayer had even been performed at the location where he disappeared.
Due to the glacial environment, the body was exceptionally well-preserved, and a national identity card found in his clothing confirmed his identity.
Umar Khan, the shepherd who stumbled upon the remains, noted that the man's attire and physical features were largely intact.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment