Ukrainian Drone Forces Strike Russian Tank, Howitzer

2025-08-07 01:08:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the regiment released corresponding video footage on Telegram .

In addition, the regiment's operators detected and destroyed a Russian Murom surveillance system, which is used for long-range reconnaissance and target acquisition.

Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) recently struck five Russian fighter jets at the Saky airbase in temporarily occupied Crimea, with one aircraft completely destroyed.

