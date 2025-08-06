Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) Launches AI Tool To Predict Efficacy Of Cancer Drug Combinations



Lantern Pharma has introduced an AI-powered module within its RADR(R) platform to assess DDA-DDRi combination therapies.

The module uses genomic, transcriptomic, and clinical data, to predict treatment synergy and patient response, and supported the design of Lantern's FDA-cleared Phase 1B/2 trial in triple-negative breast cancer.

A review of 221 clinical trials informed the development of the predictive algorithm.

Non-PARP DDRi combinations with DNA-damaging agents showed strong outcomes in specific cancer subtypes. Lantern is evaluating licensing opportunities to commercialize the module for broader oncology use.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to redefine oncology drug development, has unveiled a new artificial intelligence module designed to predict the effectiveness of cancer treatment combinations involving DNA-damaging agents (“DDAs”) and DNA damage response inhibitors (“DDRis”). The technology is integrated into the company's RADR(R) platform, which supports AI-guided drug development.

The launch comes at a time when the global market for combination cancer therapies is projected to surpass $50 billion by 2030, according to Lantern's

