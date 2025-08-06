Plano, TX - August 6, 2025 - Outdoor Warehouse Supply in Plano is a trusted landscaping material provider, has earned a reputation as the go‐to destination for soil and mulch near me searches, delivering unmatched product quality and service to homeowners, landscapers, and contractors across North Texas .

Trusted by Customers: Local Reviews Reflect Excellence

Outdoor Warehouse Supply consistently receives high praise from customers, with an average rating of 4.7 to 4.8 stars across 139–166 reviews. One recent Google reviewer shared:

“The only place I have used for years because they are the best service, quality and honesty. The guys in the yard are awesome and the front desk is as well.”

Another described their delivery experience:

“Terry, the driver was outstanding and put everything just where it was needed. Additionally, I spoke with Christian... top notch. Thank you for being so competent.”

These testimonials reflect why so many searching for soil and mulch near me find Outdoor Warehouse Supply as their top choice.

Company Overview: A Fully Stocked One‐Stop Landscape Supplier

Located at 1212 Municipal Ave in Plano, TX, Outdoor Warehouse Supply operates a 2.4‐acre distribution facility housing over 30,000 sq ft of Pavestone products, more than 400 tons of natural stone, and almost 200 species of Zone 8A plant material. Their inventory spans:



Bulk Soil & Mulch: Premium garden soil blends, nutrient-rich compost, topsoil, and various mulch types.

Hardscape Materials: Pavers (Holland Stone, Panorama, Regal), retaining wall blocks.

Natural Stone: Flagstone slabs, chopped stone, boulders.

Plant Nursery: Shrubs, perennials, succulents, and more. Other Supplies: Sand, gravel, decomposed granite, firewood, masonry binders, tools.

Serving Plano and surrounding communities like Dallas, Frisco, Irving, Lewisville, and Fort Worth, the company caters to both retail and wholesale clients with competitive pricing.

Soil and Mulch: Core Offerings for Landscape SuccessDiverse Soil Blends

Outdoor Warehouse Supply provides carefully curated soil mixtures tailored to the needs of local homeowners and professionals. From garden beds to drainage improvements, each product is sourced for quality and consistency.

Mulch Selection that Goes Beyond Decoration

Choose from hardwood, cedar, red, black, and natural mulch blends-each designed to help retain moisture, suppress weeds, regulate soil temperature, and enhance visual appeal.

Featured Highlights

Delivery & Logistics

Same‐day and scheduled delivery options are available across the DFW Metroplex. Reviewers routinely commend staff for accurate placement and friendly service during delivery.

Expert Advice On‐Site

From initial product selection to installation recommendations, in‐yard experts assist clients in choosing materials that best fit their design and environmental needs. As one customer notes, staff“helped me all along the way... My patio turned out great”.

Wholesale & Contractor Services

Outdoor Warehouse Supply welcomes landscapers and contractors with wholesale programs, bulk pricing, and a full breadth of materials-making large-scale sourcing seamless and efficient .

Spokesperson Perspective

“Our goal has always been to provide Plano and the surrounding communities with immediate access to top-tier soil and mulch near me, paired with expert service and product integrity,” said a company spokesperson.“With our extensive inventory and experienced team, we ensure every customer-from homeowners to professional landscapers-finds exactly what they need for their project.”

Closing Summary

Outdoor Warehouse Supply has established itself as the premier source for soil and mulch in Plano and the greater DFW area. With its expansive inventory, local expertise, and highly regarded customer service, the company is ideally positioned to meet the needs of both residential and professional clients.

