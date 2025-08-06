Jenavalve Responds To FTC's Action Against Proposed Edwards Lifesciences Acquisition
JenaValve respectfully disagrees with the FTC's decision and remains committed to completing the acquisition. JenaValve remains confident in both its rationale for the transaction and the value it will bring to the hundreds of thousands of patients suffering from aortic regurgitation.
JenaValve intends to join Edwards to defend this case in court to complete the acquisition.
About JenaValve
JenaValve Technology, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of innovative THV solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from heart valve disease. The Company's Trilogy THV System is a TAVR system designed to treat patients with symptomatic, severe AR, and symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis who are at high surgical risk. The Trilogy THV System received CE Mark approval, providing European physicians with the first TAVR device with true dual-disease treatment capabilities. In the US, the Trilogy THV System is limited to investigational use only.
JenaValve is headquartered in Irvine, California, with additional locations in Leeds, United Kingdom, and Munich, Germany.
JenaValve is backed by Bain Capital Life Sciences, Andera Partners, Valiance Life Sciences, Rosetta Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, Legend Capital, NeoMed Management, RMM, VI Partners, Pictet Alternative Advisors SA, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Innovatus Capital Partners, and Peijia Medical Limited.
