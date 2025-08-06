MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exhale unveils four new THCA flower strains in 2025, including Lemon Cherry Gelato and Skywalker OG. Learn about their potency, terpene profiles, etc.

Charlotte, NC, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhale has announced the launch of its newest THCA flower strains for 2025, including Lemon Cherry and Skywalker OG. Such additions are emblematic of the growing trend in the industry for potent indoor-grown hemp products.

THCA flower, the raw cannabis product that contains tetrahydrocannabinolic acid, becomes psychoactive THC when heated. Regarded as being potent and closely resembling conventional cannabis, THCA flower seems to be gaining much traction with the hemp-consuming public in search of stronger effects.

What Is THCA Flower?

THCA flower is a hemp derivative rich in tetrahydrocannabinolic acid, an inactive compound that converts to THC with heat. This renders it as effective as regular cannabis once it's smoked or vaped.

According to the 2018 Farm Bill, it's legal at the federal level if the delta-9 THC level remains under 0.3% by dry weight, although several states have added regulations. Its potency and flavor range attract many consumers.

Best THCA Flower Strains Launching in 2025

Exhale expanded its THCA product line in 2025 by releasing several new flower strains. This expansion has been prompted by the ongoing consumer demand for hemp-based high-concentration, lab-tested items with interesting terpene profiles. The following THCA flower buds are now officially completed and ready for release:

#1. Lemon Cherry Gelato – THCA Flower

Exhale's Lemon Cherry Gelato is a 2025 THCA flower launch with an indica-leaning hybrid profile. This strain is advertised as having 29.1% THCA, which puts it among the stronger flower offerings in the hemp space at present.

While the exact genetics are not noted, the taste and smell of this strain evoke sweet cherry and citrus elements, making it popular with consumers seeking great flavor.

The strain's terpene profile is noted to deliver layers of tangy lemon and fresh cherry aromatics. The buds of this strain are quite dense, coated in a nice coating of mostly white trichomes with tones of green and purple.

The effects are described as relaxing with mild cerebral uplift, and could be a good option for a more mellow consumer experience without heavy sedation.

Lemon Cherry Gelato is grown in the U.S. and is submitted to a third-party lab for testing that demonstrates not only potency, but also compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This could be popular with consumers as the best thca flower online, especially those seeking a high-THCA strain with an intense flavor profile and effects that are relaxed but balanced and manageable.

#2. Gorilla Glue – THCA Flower

Exhale's Gorilla Glue is an indica-leaning hybrid THCA flower that boasts 28.7% total THCA. Gorilla Glue is well-known for its dense, resinous buds and its pungent nose - easily identifiable features specific to Gorilla Glue and its past accolades in both hemp and cannabis communities.

Gorilla Glue is grown naturally in the U.S, third-party lab tested, and compliant with federal regulations outlined in the 2018 Farm Bill.

Flavor-wise, Gorilla Glue has bold, earthy, and pine notes, with subtle hints of coffee and chocolate in the mix. Visually, it is thick with trichomes and sticky to the touch, indicative of both potency and resin production.

As for effects, users report this as the best thca flower online for deeply relaxing body sensation and a euphoric cerebral elevation suggestive of evening or stress-relief use. The strain caters to individuals who want to assist the relaxation and elevation of their mood or provide a significant overall impact.

As Gorilla Glue is a part of Exhale's 2025 THCA flower line, it is marketed as a high-potency option to those who are familiar with heavier indica hybrids.

#3. Skywalker OG – THCA Flower

Skywalker OG is a hybrid THCA flower that is mostly indica, created by Exhale as part of its 2025 strain group. Skywalker OG has a total THCA of 19.1%. So it will be a moderate level of potency in relation to the other high-THCA selections in the lineup because it's an indica-dominant hybrid.

The Tiger Stripe strain (i.e., Skywalker OG) is a cross between Skywalker and OG Kush, which are both known for their power and heavy OG quality.

Flavor is pungent and earthy with hints of pine. Aroma: diesel, spice, and herbal smell typical of its genetics. The buds for the Skywalker are differentiated by usually being dark green with some purple accents and being covered in trichomes.

Reported effects are physical relaxation and some mild lift in the head, so it might be regarded as evening strain but not as full sedation. If consumers are trying to achieve some relief from tension and have a calm without being very sleepy, Skywalker OG might be a fit for them.

All of Exhale's batches are grown naturally in the U. S. and tested via third-party for potency and compliance with federal protocols.

#4. Space Junkie – THCA Flower

Exhale's Space Junkie is a sativa-dominant hybrid THCA flower pounds. Its sativa-to-indica ratio is 60/40, and it has a reported THCA amount of 18.4%. This product features a dynamic presentation where the bud structure is packed with dense trichomes, leading to sparkling reflections often referred to as starlit clusters.

This product is cultivated in the U.S. and then sent to a third-party lab for potency and 2018 Farm Bill compliance testing.

The strain's terpenes include high concentrations of myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, linalool, and pinene, which together create a complex and layered experience with aromas of citrus, fruit, earth, and pine. Flavor notes are sweet tropical with light herbal and skunky fragrance.

User reporting for Space Junkie identified effects of mood elevation, a gentle rise in energy, mental clarity during the "high", then settling into some physical relaxation after a couple of hours.

The moderate potency and balanced nature of this flower, in part, could mean users may be able to enjoy Space Junkie during the daytime, potentially for creative activities or at the end of the day for "medicating" or unwinding.

At a moderate level of potency and with its balanced terpenes, Space Junkie may help with stress, low mood, and general tension. Space Junkie's lend themselves to being diverse and adaptable, which may suggest it will fit well into Exhale's collection in the 2025 THCA flower releases set to take place.

What Defines the Best THCA Flower?

The increased demand for THCA buds has increased standards throughout the hemp market, with retailers and consumers putting more emphasis on product quality and clarity. A number of components establish high-quality THCA flower in the current market.



Indoor or Controlled Cultivation: Indoor or controlled growth is generally accepted as a standard for high-quality flower, permitting maximum control over temperature, humidity, and light. This leads to consistent cannabinoid content and the general health of the plant.



High THCA Content: Quality THCA flower generally has content values between 20% and more than 30%, regarded as a sign of strength among frequent consumers.



Bountiful Terpene Profiles and Fragrance: Equally significant is the flower's terpene profile. Aromatic oil-rich compounds add to both aroma and user experience, with particular strains having unique flavors such as citrus, pine, or diesel.



Third-Party Lab Testing (COAs): Quality producers also include third-party lab testing, providing Certificates of Analysis (COAs) that assure cannabinoid content and the lack of contaminants.

Sustainable, Traceable Supply Chains: Traceability and sustainability are becoming increasingly important in consumer demand. Companies that can trace their supply chains and prove to be environmentally responsible are getting preference.

How to Choose Your Perfect THCA Flower?

With more options in THCA buds coming into the market, choosing the correct strain means more than merely potency. Multiple aspects can assist a consumer in going for a product that they find suitable according to their needs and requirements.

The following are some of the issues that are mostly considered while assessing THCA flower pounds:

Strain Traits and Desired Effects

Various strains have certain effects attributed to them. Some will encourage energy or creativity, while others are used more to relax or ease discomfort. Aligning strain traits with your desired application can enhance the overall experience.

Potency and Terpene Profile

THCA levels and terpene presence change with strain. Potency impacts intensity, with terpenes affecting flavor and potentially influencing perceived effects.

Lab Reports and Transparency

Monitoring third-party lab COAs can verify cannabinoid levels and ensure the absence of pesticides, heavy metals, and solvents. Reputable brands publish this data for easy access.

Usage Guidelines

Experts recommend that beginners use low amounts of high-THCA flower. StreetInsider.com reports that the effects can last several hours, depending on dosing and individual tolerance.

State-by-State Legality

Though federally legal since the 2018 Farm Bill, THCA flower is still banned in some states. Users are encouraged to review local laws before buying.

Where to Buy Premium THCA Flower Safely?

Experts recommend purchasing the best THCA flower from reputable brands such as Exhale Wellness , which are known for their honesty and regulatory compliance. All products must include, for reference, a publicly available third-party lab test demonstrating cannabinoid levels and demonstrating that the product has no disallowed ingredients.

Purchasing through a company's own website, or through licensed retailers who sell hemp, is likely going to be the safest course, as it is likely these platforms will report on regulatory compliance and offer customer service.

The purchasing consumer(s) should also review each vendor's shipping policies and ensure that their state law, as well as federal law, allows for the product to ship. This consideration is important when the legality of THCA is different across the United States, even though THCA is federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.

FAQs

Is THCA flower legal on a Federal level?



Yes, THCA flower is legal on a federal level in the U.S. under the 2018 Farm Bill, provided it has less than .3% delta-9 THC on a dry weight basis. Many states have made rules restricting legal THCA flower, so your local laws will dictate the legality of THCA flower.

Will THCA flower get you high?

THCA on its own is considered non-psychoactive, but the THCA converts to THC when heated (through smoking or vaping), and THC is certainly psychoactive. So yes, best THCA flower pounds can produce, in some instances, effects that are similar to traditional cannabis when consumed.

How long do the effects last?

The effects of the best THCA flower pounds will last from 2-6 hours, depending on the dose, consumption (e.g., smoked, eaten, waxed) method, and the user's tolerance. Some users ingesting high-THCA flower strains may also experience prolonged aftereffects.

Can I groove it?

THCA flower is often used by vaporizing or smoking it, as this provides the quickest way to activate the THCA by heat and therefore also activate the delivery and effects of the THCA flower.

What is THCA flower?

THCA flower is raw, unheated, hemp or cannabis flower containing high doses of tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA). THCA remains non-psychoactive until heated to facilitate the conversion to THC, which is what causes the psychoactive effects.

Is THCA a psychedelic?



THCA itself is not considered a psychedelic. It does not create any hallucinogenic effects. When heated, THCA converts to THC and has the potential to deliver similar psychoactive effects to traditional cannabis.

Is THCA-infused flower stronger?



The best THCA-infused flower usually has THCA isolate added as an ingredient to increase the potency of the flower being purchased. It will usually be stronger in effects compared to naturally high THCA flower, but the experience will differ based on product formulation and consumption method.

Final Thoughts

The launch of new THCA flower strains by Exhale in 2025 heralds a significant move toward higher quality and variety in the hemp marketplace. Exhale's offerings in THCA flower, Lemon Cherry Gelato, Gorilla Glue, Skywalker OG, and Space Junkie all provide the consumer with different profiles for flavor, potency, and effects.



