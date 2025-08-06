Timothy Plan Announces Merger Reorganization Of The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) And The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD)

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 25, 2025, at the recommendation of Timothy Partners, Ltd., the Trust's investment adviser, the Board of Trustees of The Timothy Plan (the "Trust") approved the merger of the Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (the "Acquired Fund") into the Timothy Plan High Dividend ETF (the "Acquiring Fund") each a series of the Trust (each of the Acquired Fund and Acquiring Fund may be referred to as a "Fund," and together, the "Funds") (the "Reorganization"). The Acquired Fund and the Acquiring Fund are each index funds and have similar, but not identical, principal investment strategies. The Funds are managed by the same investment adviser, investment sub-adviser and portfolio managers. The Reorganization is expected to close after market hours on October 3, 2025. The last day of trading in the security will be on or about October 3, 2025, and the security will be suspended in the pre-market on October 6, 2025.

Following the Reorganization, shareholders of the Acquired Fund will receive the equivalent aggregate net asset value of shares of the Acquiring Fund (plus cash in lieu of fractional shares, if any) that the shareholder held immediately prior to the Reorganization. For U.S. federal income tax purposes, the Reorganization is not expected to result in income, gain or loss being recognized by the Acquired Fund or its shareholders (except with respect to cash received in lieu of any fractional shares).

A combined information statement and prospectus that contains important information about the Reorganization and the Funds will be mailed to Acquired Fund shareholders before the consummation of the Reorganization. No shareholder vote is required to approve the Reorganization.

The determinations and actions described herein, and anticipated timing of those actions, remain subject to future change.

About Timothy Partners

Timothy Partners, Ltd. ("TPL"), 1055 Maitland Center Commons Boulevard, Maitland, FL 32751, is a Florida limited partnership organized on December 6, 1993, and is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment Adviser with $2.621 billion in client assets under management as of May 30, 2025. TPL supervises the investment of the assets of its Funds in accordance with the objectives, policies and restrictions of the Trust. TPL approves the portfolio of securities selected by Victory Capital Management, Inc. the Sub-Adviser. To determine which securities are Excluded Securities, TPL utilizes an affiliated company to conduct its research, and consults several Christian ministries on these issues. TPL retains the right to change the sources from whom it acquires its information at its discretion. TPL has been the adviser and Victory Capital Management, Inc. has been the Sub- Adviser to the Exchange Trade Funds ("ETFs") since their inception.

A pioneer in the field of Biblically Responsible Investing, Timothy Plan , is a family of mutual funds and ETFs that utilizes proprietary filters to ensure that companies are screened out that actively oppose Judeo-Christian morals.

For further inquiries contact Brian Mumbert, President at [email protected] or 407-644-1986

SOURCE Timothy Plan

