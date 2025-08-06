Armored Vehicles Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 Hybrid-Electric Armored Vehicles Gain Traction For Enhanced Efficiency And Stealth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|13.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2034
|26.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- BAE Systems Oshkosh Corporation International Armored Group General Dynamics Land Systems Textron Inc. Rheinmetall AG Lockheed Martin Corporation Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing Elbit Systems Ltd. IVECO S.p.A. Lenco Armored Vehicles Inc. Navistar - Navistar International Corporation Thales Group STREIT Group UralVagonZavod Corporation Ukroboronprom NORINCO - China North Industries Group Corporation Limited (NORINCO) Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Ford Motor Company Raytheon Technologies Corporation Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Hyundai Motor Company Nexter Group Panhard General Defense SAS Plasan Sasa Ltd. SABIEX International Hanwha Defense
Armored Vehicles Market Segmentation
By Vehicle Type
- Armored Personnel Carrier Infantry Fighting Vehicle Main Battle Tanks Tactical Truck Bus Others
By Platform
- Combat Vehicles Combat Support Vehicles Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles
By System
- Engine Drive System Ballistic Armor Fire Control System (FCS) Armaments Ammunition Handling System Countermeasure System Command And Control System Others
By Mobility
- Tracked Wheeled 4X4 6X6 8X8 Others
By Geography
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC) The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
