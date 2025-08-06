Net-Craft Receives Designrush Nomination For Clover Capital Website
Net-Craft was nominated in the Website Category at the Design Awards for its work on Clover Capital's online platform, featuring cinematic visuals, interactive tools, and a refined layout tailored for the high-end financial market.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net-Craft created a visually appealing and functionally rich platform for Clover Capital , supporting its mission to provide top-notch lending and real estate services to clients, and ultimately earning a nomination in the recent Design Awards competition for the Best Website Designs .
The site merges full-screen video, strategic color use, and bold typography to present a luxury-inspired experience for users in the industry. Interactive and secure features, such as a custom mortgage calculator and a password-protected eLearning portal , empower users to make informed financial decisions.
DesignRush's Best Design Awards is a monthly initiative that recognizes standout projects across six categories:
-
Website
Logo
Print
App
Packaging
Video.
Winners and nominees are selected based on creative quality, user experience, and brand alignment.
About Net-Craft
Net-Craft is a Scottsdale-based digital agency specializing in web design, mobile apps, and digital marketing. Known for combining functionality and aesthetics, the agency helps brands stand out online through strategic digital solutions.
About DesignRush
DesignRush is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
