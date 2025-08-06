Super League Taps Surging Demand For Roblox Trend Intelligence With Early Adoption Of 'Rotrends Pro' Subscription Service

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leader in engaging audiences through playable media, content, and experiences within mobile games and the world's largest immersive platforms, today announced strong early traction for Rotrends Pro , the paid tier of its newly-launched intelligence solution built to surface trend and performance insights across Roblox, one of the world's largest gaming ecosystems.

Launched in July, Rotrends Pro is already gaining adoption across a wide range of users, including:



Brands and agencies leveraging trend data to guide media planning and identify high-performing games for activation;

Game developers and studios analyzing platform-wide mechanics and themes to inform better gameplay, monetization strategies, and game design decisions;

Game traders and collectors using experience-level and item data to identify and value emerging games and items to make buy/sell decisions;

Investors and analysts seeking Roblox-native insights to inform financial commentary and investment opportunities;

Content creators and influencers identifying emerging trends and high-performing games to guide content strategy and maximize reach and relevance; Journalists and bloggers looking for accurate platform-level data and trends.

Initially developed as an internal strategy and analytics tool powering Super League's branded activations and creator partnerships on Roblox, Rotrends quickly proved its broader market potential, emerging as the Roblox equivalent of SEMrush or SimilarWeb for real-time gaming intelligence. Rotrendsis the first tool of its kind that provides platform-level trend intelligence built for the world's largest immersive gaming platform, with Roblox reporting 111.8 million daily active users in Q2 2025, an increase of 41% year-over-year.

“Roblox's unprecedented scale has transformed the video game landscape, fueling a rapidly expanding ecosystem of stakeholders. With so much money and consumer attention at stake, the need for trusted, actionable, real-time trend intelligence is greater than ever,” said Matt Edelman, President and CEO of Super League.“Rotrends Pro meets this demand. The strong early interest in our paid tier from such a wide array of customers validates the market opportunity. We are focused on scaling adoption to support our revenue diversification strategy and accelerate our path to sustainable, profitable business growth.”

Rotrends is now live at rotrends.com , with a free tier and advanced features available through Rotrends Pro.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is transforming how brands engage with consumers through the power of playable media. The company delivers ads, content, and immersive experiences that go beyond being seen, they're played, felt, and remembered across mobile games and the world's largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technology, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League offers a unique partnership for brands seeking to stand out culturally, inspire loyalty, and drive meaningful impact. In an attention-driven world, Super League makes brands relevant by making them playable. For more information, visitText> .

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“project,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“should,”“continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the future price of our Common Stock, compliance with NCM listing standards; market conditions; the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources; various risks related to the Company's business operations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described within the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to maintain compliance with the NCM's continued listing standards. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Media Contact:

Text> ...

Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

Text>...