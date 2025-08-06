AI Consulting Services Market Size To Hit USD 49.11 Billion By 2032 Driven By Enterprise AI Adoption, Custom Strategy, And Regulatory Demand SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. AI Consulting Services Market was valued at USD 2.42 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 13.28 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.73% from 2025 to 2032. Austin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Consulting Services Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The AI Consulting Services Market was valued at USD 8.75 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 49.11 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.14% during the forecast period.” This significant growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence across various industries seeking to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive data-driven decision-making. Organizations are increasingly turning to AI consultants to implement machine learning, automation, and predictive analytics effectively. Additionally, the demand for customized AI strategies, risk assessments, and implementation support is rising as enterprises aim to stay competitive in the evolving digital landscape. Regulatory compliance and ethical AI practices also drive the need for expert guidance. Growth is fueled by widespread AI adoption across industries, strong enterprise demand for digital transformation, and increasing reliance on expert consulting for AI strategy, deployment, compliance, and integration with existing IT ecosystems. Get a Sample Report of AI Consulting Services Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 8.75 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 49.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 24.14% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Service Type (Strategy Consulting, Management Consulting, Operations Consulting, Financial Advisory Consulting, Human Resource Consulting, IT Consulting, Others)

. By Enterprise Size (Small & Mid-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises)

. By End User (Healthcare, Finance and Banking, Retail and E-commerce, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Energy and Utilities, Automotive, Logistics and Transportation, Education, Real Estate, Others)

By Service Type, IT Consulting Led AI Consulting Services Market, Strategy Consulting in AI Expected to Grow at Fastest CAGR

In 2024, the IT consulting segment accounted for 28% of the AI consulting services market, owing to its ability to deliver complete AI integration from infrastructure design to deployment. IT consultants manage technical elements such as system compatibility, data migration, and scalability. Their execution capabilities, combined with AI proficiency, make them essential to ensuring successful AI adoption across enterprise environments.

Strategy consulting in AI is projected to grow at a 26.51% CAGR from 2025 to 2032, fueled by the growing need to align AI with long-term business goals. Enterprises seek expert guidance on AI governance, risk management, and enterprise-wide integration. As AI becomes a board-level priority, strategy consultants help reshape business models, identify impactful use cases, and ensure AI investments generate measurable value and competitive edge.

By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Captured 65% of AI Consulting Services Market Share in 2024 Due to Advanced Digital Maturity and Strategic AI Adoption

In 2024, large enterprises held around 65% of the AI consulting services market share, driven by their advanced digital capabilities, substantial IT budgets, and complex operational needs. These organizations increasingly adopt AI for automation, predictive analytics, and NLP, requiring tailored consulting for implementation, transformation strategies, and governance-making them the top revenue contributors in the AI consulting landscape.

By End User, Finance and Banking Sector Led AI Consulting Services Market in 2024 with 19% Share Due to Early AI Adoption and High Regulatory Demands

In 2024, the finance and banking sector held a 19% revenue share in the AI consulting services market, driven by early adoption of AI for fraud detection, risk assessment, trading, and personalization. With increasing regulatory requirements and demand for secure real-time analytics, financial institutions rely heavily on AI consulting to ensure compliance, optimize operations, and maintain competitive advantage through automation and innovation.

USP'S FOR AI CONSULTING SERVICES MARKET

. AI Consulting Maturity Assessment by Industry & Region

Helps clients benchmark their AI adoption stage against peers, guiding realistic goal-setting and resource planning.

. Service Model Innovation: Outcome-Based vs. Traditional Engagements

Enables better partner selection by showcasing evolving consulting models aligned with performance-based and value-driven outcomes.

. AI Talent & Capability Footprint Map

Identifies regional strengths in AI consulting expertise, helping clients choose partners with the right talent mix and delivery model.

. Vendor Differentiation Scorecard: IP, Frameworks & Accelerators

Assists in vendor shortlisting by comparing proprietary tools and accelerators that reduce time-to-value and project risk.

. Responsible AI & Governance Capabilities Assessment

Supports compliance and ethical deployment by evaluating how consultants handle bias, explainability, and AI governance.

. AI Use-Case Heatmap by Business Function

Guides investment decisions by identifying high-impact AI applications across key business functions like marketing, HR, and operations.

. Pricing Models & Engagement Benchmarks

Improves budgeting and negotiation by providing transparency on pricing trends, rate structures, and engagement types across the market.

