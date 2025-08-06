403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Finland Opts Out of NATO’s PURL Plan
(MENAFN) Finland has decided not to take part in the NATO-backed Priority Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), a new program enabling partner nations to transfer or purchase U.S. weapons for Ukraine.
On Tuesday, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen confirmed the decision during an interview with media, stating the country will not engage with the PURL initiative at this time.
"We have committed our resources to the domestic industrial program, in which we order products for Ukraine from our companies all over Finland," he said.
Underscoring the "importance" of the initiative, he reiterated that Finland remains committed to supporting Ukraine "very strongly and vigorously," while prioritizing domestic industrial efforts aimed at bolstering the country’s defense sector and overall capabilities.
The announcement follows recent moves by several European nations. The Netherlands pledged $500 million in artillery and ammunition, and on Tuesday, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden unveiled a joint military aid package worth another $500 million—all under the PURL framework.
The initiative, backed financially by European Allies and Canada, is structured to deliver recurring aid shipments, each valued around $500 million. These packages will consist of weaponry and munitions Ukraine has prioritized for battlefield use.
According to NATO, the U.S. is uniquely positioned to supply these capabilities at scale—more so than Europe or Canada—and deliveries are expected to be swift and ongoing.
On Tuesday, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen confirmed the decision during an interview with media, stating the country will not engage with the PURL initiative at this time.
"We have committed our resources to the domestic industrial program, in which we order products for Ukraine from our companies all over Finland," he said.
Underscoring the "importance" of the initiative, he reiterated that Finland remains committed to supporting Ukraine "very strongly and vigorously," while prioritizing domestic industrial efforts aimed at bolstering the country’s defense sector and overall capabilities.
The announcement follows recent moves by several European nations. The Netherlands pledged $500 million in artillery and ammunition, and on Tuesday, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden unveiled a joint military aid package worth another $500 million—all under the PURL framework.
The initiative, backed financially by European Allies and Canada, is structured to deliver recurring aid shipments, each valued around $500 million. These packages will consist of weaponry and munitions Ukraine has prioritized for battlefield use.
According to NATO, the U.S. is uniquely positioned to supply these capabilities at scale—more so than Europe or Canada—and deliveries are expected to be swift and ongoing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment