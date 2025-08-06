Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Finland Opts Out of NATO’s PURL Plan

2025-08-06 07:11:01
(MENAFN) Finland has decided not to take part in the NATO-backed Priority Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), a new program enabling partner nations to transfer or purchase U.S. weapons for Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen confirmed the decision during an interview with media, stating the country will not engage with the PURL initiative at this time.

"We have committed our resources to the domestic industrial program, in which we order products for Ukraine from our companies all over Finland," he said.

Underscoring the "importance" of the initiative, he reiterated that Finland remains committed to supporting Ukraine "very strongly and vigorously," while prioritizing domestic industrial efforts aimed at bolstering the country’s defense sector and overall capabilities.

The announcement follows recent moves by several European nations. The Netherlands pledged $500 million in artillery and ammunition, and on Tuesday, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden unveiled a joint military aid package worth another $500 million—all under the PURL framework.

The initiative, backed financially by European Allies and Canada, is structured to deliver recurring aid shipments, each valued around $500 million. These packages will consist of weaponry and munitions Ukraine has prioritized for battlefield use.

According to NATO, the U.S. is uniquely positioned to supply these capabilities at scale—more so than Europe or Canada—and deliveries are expected to be swift and ongoing.




