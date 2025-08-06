Ethiopian Airlines Earns 7.6 Bln USD In Annual Revenue

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Addis Ababa: Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's leading carrier, announced on Tuesday that it has earned 7.6 billion U.S. dollars in revenue during the 2024/2025 Ethiopian fiscal year, ending on July 7.

During a briefing in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Mesfin Tasew, group chief executive officer (CEO) of Ethiopian Airlines, said the revenue saw an 8 percent growth compared to the previous fiscal year.

"The airline performed well during the year amid regional conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the slowing down of the world economy, and the introduction of new laws and regulations by the United States," said Tasew.

According to the CEO, the revenue was generated by transporting 19.1 million passengers, comprising 15.2 million international travelers and 3.9 million domestic passengers, as well as carrying approximately 785,000 tonnes of cargo.

Recalling that the airline launched six international passenger services during the year, the CEO said the airline's network has expanded to 145 international destinations. Besides, 13 new passenger aircraft were put into operation to step up its growth and profitability.

The CEO disclosed that the Ethiopian national carrier is set to add 20 aircraft in 2026 to accommodate the growing number of passengers.

Highlighting that Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, currently the main hub for Ethiopian Airlines, will soon reach its capacity of serving 25 million passengers per year, Tasew said the airline is undertaking the construction of a mega airport project about 45 km southeast of Addis Ababa to handle the ever-growing passengers.