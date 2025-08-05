RIPK1 Inhibitor Pipeline 2025: Latest FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, And Emerging Therapies Assessment By Delveinsight Sanofi, Genfleet Therapeutics, Rigel Pharma, Glaxosmithkline, Abbvie, Sanofi

“RIPK1 Inhibitor Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the RIPK1 Inhibitor Market.

The RIPK1 Inhibitor Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the RIPK1 Inhibitor Pipeline Report:

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel RIPK1 Inhibitor treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. RIPK1 Inhibitor Key players such as - Sanofi, Genfleet Therapeutics, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, AbbVie, Sanofi, Voronoi, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Sironax, Nuevolution, and others, are developing therapies for the RIPK1 Inhibitor treatment



RIPK1 Inhibitor Emerging therapies such as - SAR443122, GFH312, R552, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the RIPK1 Inhibitor market in the coming years.

In May 2025, Accropeutics' investigational drug has successfully met the primary objectives in a Phase 2 clinical trial for psoriasis conducted in China, leading the company to commit to accelerating the clinical advancement of its TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor, AC-201. In the trial, 145 Chinese patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis were administered one of three doses of AC-201 or a placebo. All dosing groups achieved the primary endpoint, with a significantly higher proportion of patients reaching a 75% improvement in their Psoriasis Area and Severity Score (PASI 75) at Week 12 compared to the placebo group. In October 2024, Sanofi discontinued its Phase 2 clinical trial of oditrasertib, an experimental RIPK1 inhibitor, in patients with relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) after the treatment did not achieve its primary objectives. Initiated early last year, the trial failed to demonstrate a significant reduction in neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels - a biomarker associated with neurodegeneration. Additionally, the therapy did not meet any major secondary endpoints, as noted in a recent SEC filing by Denali Therapeutics, Sanofi's development partner.

RIPK1 Inhibitor Overview

A RIPK1 inhibitor is a type of drug that blocks the activity of Receptor-Interacting Serine/Threonine-Protein Kinase 1 (RIPK1) - an enzyme involved in regulating inflammation, cell death (especially necroptosis), and immune responses. Overactivation of RIPK1 has been linked to several diseases, including autoimmune disorders, neurodegenerative conditions, and inflammatory diseases. By inhibiting RIPK1, these drugs aim to reduce excessive inflammation and tissue damage, offering a promising therapeutic strategy for conditions like multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and psoriasis.

Emerging RIPK1 Inhibitor Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



SAR443122: Sanofi

GFH312: GenFleet Therapeutics R552: Rigel Pharmaceuticals

RIPK1 Inhibitor Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



RIPK1 Inhibitor Assessment by Product Type

RIPK1 Inhibitor By Stage and Product Type

RIPK1 Inhibitor Assessment by Route of Administration

RIPK1 Inhibitor By Stage and Route of Administration

RIPK1 Inhibitor Assessment by Molecule Type RIPK1 Inhibitor by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's RIPK1 Inhibitor Report covers around 12+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

RIPK1 Inhibitor Pipeline Analysis:

The RIPK1 Inhibitor pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the RIPK1 Inhibitor treatment with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for RIPK1 Inhibitor Treatment.

RIPK1 Inhibitor key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

RIPK1 Inhibitor Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the RIPK1 Inhibitor market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Scope of RIPK1 Inhibitor Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

RIPK1 Inhibitor Therapeutic Assessment: RIPK1 Inhibitor current marketed and RIPK1 Inhibitor emerging therapies RIPK1 Inhibitor Market Dynamics: RIPK1 Inhibitor market drivers and RIPK1 Inhibitor market barriers

