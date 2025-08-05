Ovios Unveils Innovative, No-Assembly Furniture Line To Meet Soaring Demand For Smarter Dorm Living

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the growing demand for compact, adaptable living solutions, Ovios today announced the launch of a new line of smart furniture designed specifically for students heading back to campus this fall. The release features three multifunctional, tool-free products aimed at transforming limited student living spaces into comfortable, flexible environments for study, rest, and socializing.

The collection includes a 3-in-1 foldable sofa bed, a boneless chaise lounge, and a zero-assembly multi-use sofa-all engineered to meet the unique needs of today's students balancing academic life and personal comfort in increasingly compact housing. With space and affordability at a premium, Ovios' new lineup delivers a timely solution at the intersection of design, function, and convenience.

1. The 3-in-1 Foldable Sofa Bed: Compact Comfort That Transforms

It's a chair. It's a lounger. It's a guest bed. This space-saving piece folds and flexes to suit your needs throughout the day and night.

Delivered in a vacuum-compressed box and ready to use right out of the package, it's perfect for small spaces where every square foot counts.

Wrapped in cozy corduroy and filled with high-density memory foam, it offers plush comfort with a modern silhouette-ideal for studying, relaxing, or hosting overnight guests.















2. The Boneless Chaise Lounge: Soft Where It Matters, Supportive Where It Counts

Forget stiff frames. This lounger features a frame-free design that hugs your body while offering reliable support.

Whether you're gaming, reading, or taking a quick break between classes, this piece creates a nest-like comfort zone wherever you place it.

Lightweight and flexible, it's easy to move, reshape, and fit into corners, making it a favorite for dorms or study nooks.















3. The Multi-Use, No-Assembly Sofa: One Piece, Endless Possibilities

Unbox it. Use it. Love it. This sofa requires zero setup and arrives compressed for effortless delivery.

Designed for today's hybrid spaces, it works as a living room couch, temporary bed, or even a kids' play zone.



The thick cushion is reinforced with high-resilience springs, offering bounce-back support that resists sagging. Paired with soft corduroy fabric and a clean, minimalist profile, it's as stylish as it is practical.























Whether you're a freshman moving into a dorm or upgrading your off-campus setup, these three picks offer a smarter, cozier way to live.

Modern students need modern solutions-and this season, comfort comes compressed, stylish, and ready to go.

