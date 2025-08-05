Amazon Excited To Be Part Of Esports World Cup In Saudi Khaleej Times

The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) announced a collaboration with Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring the Esports World Cup in Riyadh action closer than ever before to millions of fans worldwide by leveraging advanced technologies to create immersive and interactive experiences.

The collaboration combines Amazon's retail expertise and Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud technology to create a seamless connection between shopping, entertainment and competitive gaming throughout EWC tournaments, running until August 24 in Riyadh.

Amazon will transform how youth engage with their favorite esports content by providing a one-stop experience to shop, stream, and be entertained on Amazon and Amazon.

"With over 23.5 million gamers and a gaming market valued at $2.3 billion, Saudi Arabia stands as one of the world's fastest-growing gaming markets," said Fahad Bahdailah, Head of Communications, Amazon Saudi Arabia.

"We're excited to be part of Saudi's growing gaming ecosystem, offering our Amazon community enhanced localised experiences that bring fans closer to the action than ever before, while giving youth something special to look forward to this summer."

The Esports World Cup Festival (July 7 to August 24) has united gaming and Esports communities in Riyadh for a global celebration of gaming and Esports culture.

This year's edition, which has a prize money of $70 million, features 25 tournaments across 24 global games, 2,000 elite players, and 200 clubs from over 100 countries.

The event also offers visitors a great opportunity to enjoy Saudi Arabia's famous hospitality and the unique blend of heritage and world-class entertainment.

The Kingdom has invested heavily in sport over the last few years, bringing high-profile tennis, golf and boxing events to the country apart from the Formula One race.

Esports, which made its debut as a medal event at the Asian Games in 2023, has become very popular in Saudi Arabia as the Gulf country is also preparing to host the maiden Esports Olympics in 2027.

"The first edition of the Olympic Esports Games, a landmark event both in the world of esports and within the Olympic Movement, will be held in 2027 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia," the IOC said in a statement.

"The Road to the Games with the first Olympic competitions will already start this year."