New General Manager Named At Embassy Suites By Hilton Nashville At Vanderbilt

- Steve Falciani, COO of ReadeNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jamie Walters, a seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, has been named as the new General Manager of Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville at Vanderbilt , located at 1811 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203. Owned by a joint venture between Reade Hotel Capital LLC and a fund managed by Westport Capital, the 208-room hotel is managed by Reade Hotel Management .Walters will oversee all areas of hotel operations, including marketing, administration, guest services, and guest satisfaction.“We are fortunate to have someone of Jamie's caliber and industry experience leading the team,” stated Steve Falciani, COO of Reade Hotel Management.“Jamie's leadership skills and industry knowledge will undoubtedly guide the hotel towards a successful future.”Located in the Midtown area of Nashville, Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville at Vanderbilt is within a half mile of Vanderbilt University and the nightlife on Music Row. In addition to being a quick drive to downtown Nashville, guests enjoy spacious, two-room suites to spread out and relax, free hot breakfast every morning and complementary Evening Reception.“I am excited about this new opportunity and proud to lead the exceptional team at Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville at Vanderbilt,” said Walters.“My primary goal is to ensure that this hotel continues to be a top choice for both leisure and business travelers visiting the area by providing an outstanding guest experience.”Before joining Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville at Vanderbilt, Walters held several important positions at well-known companies. These include District Manager at TownePark, General Manager at Cambria Midtown Nashville, and Vice President of Operations for Image Hotel Management, among others. Additionally, Walters is actively involved in the community, volunteering for local organizations and charities, which aligns with Hilton's commitment to service and philanthropy.About Reade Hotel Management Reade Hotel Management knows hotels inside and out, and we strive to be the foremost owners and managers of first-class, full-service investments in the United States. Creating exceptional experiences for our guests and delivering financial success go hand in hand.We are driven to create cost-effective plans to maximize and preserve asset value while working with owners, brands, and institutions.For more information, visit .About Westport Capital Partners Westport Capital Partners is a private real estate investment firm focused on long-term value creation through investments in select properties, operating companies, securities, and other real estate related assets. Westport specializes exclusively in real estate investing, with the goal of generating consistent and attractive risk-adjusted returns through a wide range of investments and across all market cycles.To learn more about Westport Capital Partners, please visitAbout Embassy Suites by Hilton Embassy Suites by Hilton, one of Hilton's market-leading brands, is dedicated to delivering what matters most to travelers. The full-service hotel brand offers both leisure and business travelers an approachable, upscale experience with two-room suites, free made-to-order breakfast, flexible meetings and events space, inviting open atriums, 24-hour fitness centers and a complimentary evening reception. Embassy Suites by Hilton offers nearly 270 open hotels with more than 30 properties in development. Experience a stay at Embassy Suites by Hilton by booking at embassysuites or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Embassy Suites by Hilton at hilton/embassysuites, and follow the brand on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

