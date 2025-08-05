TIMILON CORPORATION LAUNCHES ENVIROKLENZ SMARTVIEW AQI: AI-POWERED AIR MANAGEMENT PLATFORM IN TRANSIT, SCHOOL, & HOUSING

Introducing EnviroKlenz SMARTView AQI, the next-generation indoor air management platform that combines real-time environmental data, AI-powered pattern recognition, and automated remediation to enhance building and home wellness.

KS-based company unveils intelligent indoor air system connecting live data to autonomous remediation & root cause insight - with a home version in development.

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Timilon Corporation, a leader in clean air innovation, today announced the launch of EnviroKlenz SMARTView AQI, a next generation indoor air management platform that combines real-time environmental data, AI-powered pattern recognition, and automated remediation to enhance building and home wellness. Built on the success of EnviroKlenz deployments in over 13,000 schools and 6,000 municipalities, EnviroKlenz SMARTView AQI represents the next step in intelligent, health-first indoor air protection.Unique to other air cleaning solutions, EnviroKlenz SMARTView AQI pairs continuous monitoring with patented FAST-ACTfiltration technology, originally developed for the U.S. Department of Defense. This integration creates a closed-loop system that detects harmful changes in indoor air quality and automatically activates remediation without relying on manual air cleaning intervention. The interconnected system is already being used in school buses, housing units, casinos, and elder care facilities across the country.“EnviroKlenz SMARTView AQI was built to do more than track air quality – it was designed to understand it,” said George Negron, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Timilon Corporation.“The system analyzes thousands of live data points from real buildings to recognize patterns that signal when and why air quality declines. It not only triggers automatic remediation when thresholds are breached but also helps identify the root cause, whether it's poor ventilation in a classroom, a leaking window in a housing unit, or potential mold buildup in a restroom. EnviroKlenz SMARTView AQI doesn't just report what happened. It helps you fix what's wrong.”EnviroKlenz SMARTView AQI is driven by one of the largest live IAQ sensor networks in the U.S., collecting data across a diverse range of building types and environments. These indoor readings are combined with trusted outdoor air quality feeds, allowing EnviroKlenz SMARTView AQI's AI engine to correlate indoor trends with regional pollution, wildfire smoke, or seasonal allergens. The system then uses this context to provide real time alerts, trigger filtration events, and guide operators or homeowners toward long-term solutions unique and personalized to their needs.As highlighted in HealthBeat's July 2025 article on school bus pollution, the IAQ platform's EnviroKlenz SMART MountTM air filtration hardware is already deployed across transit agencies including Delaware Transportation (DART) and Monroe Transit (LA), as well as public institutions like the Orangeburg County School District, Wilmington University, Four Points Academy, and Penn Entertainment gaming casinos. In Michigan, EnviroKlenz SMARTView AQI is part of a state funded project analyzing IAQ in over 125 senior homes to support aging in place with minimal physical oversight. A related initiative is underway in 40+ high needs family residences to evaluate the impact of IAQ on child wellness, sleep, and learning environments.EnviroKlenz SMARTView AQI is now expanding into residential use. A home version of the platform is currently in development, giving families access to the same level of air intelligence trusted by public agencies and institutional facilities, right in their home. Interested consumers can sign up for early access or learn more at smartviewaqi .EnviroKlenz SMARTView AQI builds on Timilon Corporation's legacy of safe, science-backed environmental solutions, now reimagined for autonomous, real-time protection in the spaces where people live, work, and breathe.About TimilonTimilon Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a broad array of patented environmentally safe products, technologies, and applications for the capture and neutralization of chemical and biological toxins, pathogens, and other nuisance contaminants. The Company sells its products to domestic and international commercial, industrial, governmental, and consumer Customers through a combination of direct sales, its business-to-business network, and its branded e-commerce platform. Specific market-focused brands include EnviroKlenz, OdorKlenz, and FAST-ACT. The Company has operating locations in Florida and Kansas.

Lauren Baker

Timilon Corporation

+1 239-241-8310

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.