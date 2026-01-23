Bihar: Nawada Police Crack Murder Case Within 12 Hours 4 Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 23 (IANS) Nawada Police have cracked the case of a youth who was murdered in Kauakol within 12 hours of the incident, arresting four notorious criminals linked to the illegal liquor trade.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Nawada Superintendent of Police Abhinav Dhiman said the incident was connected to an old rivalry arising out of the illicit liquor business.

The attack took place on the night of January 22, 2026, at around 8.30 p.m., when criminals assaulted a youth on the Nati River bridge under the Kauakol police station area.

The injured victim was immediately rushed to the Kauakol Primary Health Centre (PHC) for treatment, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Based on statements given by the victim's family members, an FIR was lodged against seven named accused.

Acting on the instructions of the Superintendent of Police, a special team comprising the SDPO, Pakribarawan, and the District Intelligence Unit (DIU) conducted raids.

On the morning of January 23, police received intelligence that the accused had gathered at Dharawan Mod Pahartali and were allegedly planning a robbery.

The area was cordoned off and four accused were arrested on the spot. Police also recovered a large cache of weapons and vehicles from their possession.

During interrogation, the arrested criminals confessed that the attack was the result of an ongoing power struggle and personal rivalry linked to the illegal liquor trade.

Police seized two country-made pistols, 13 live cartridges, three mobile phones, a Scorpio SUV, and a Bullet motorcycle.

The arrested accused have been identified as Chandan Mahto, son of Harish Charan Mahto, resident of Kauakol in Nawada; Rakesh Yadav alias Rakku, son of Sudama Yadav, resident of Jamui; Rakesh Kumar, son of Sanjay Yadav, resident of Jamui; and Kuldeep Mandal alias Kuldeep Kumar, son of Shivanandan Mandal, resident of Jamui.

Police said the prime accused, Chandan Mahto, is a habitual offender with multiple serious cases registered against him at Kauakol police station, including cases under the Arms Act and for possession of stolen property.

Further investigation is underway and efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused.