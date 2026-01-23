Drugs Worth Rs 7.28 Crore Seized In Mizoram Explosives Recovered In Manipur

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl/Imphal, Jan 23 (IANS) Assam Rifles on Friday seized drugs valued at over Rs 7.28 crore in Mizoram and recovered a large cache of explosive materials in Manipur by arresting two persons in connection with separate operations, officials said.

A defence spokesman said that, acting on credible intelligence inputs related to narcotics trafficking, Assam Rifles conducted an operation at Ngur areas in Mizoram's bordering Champhai district on Friday. During the operation, one person in China made Kenbo bike was intercepted. A thorough search resulted in the recovery of 2.2 kg of highly addictive Methamphetamine tablets, a highly dangerous psychotropic substance with an estimated international market value of Rs 6.6 crore.

The person carrying the contraband was identified as Lalhmangaihzuala and was also apprehended. The seized contraband, along with the apprehended individual, was handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for detailed investigation and further legal action.

In another operation, acting on specific intelligence regarding the trafficking of narcotics at Zote areas of the same Champhai district, Assam Rifles troops launched a swift and well-coordinated operation, and the alert troops intercepted a vehicle and, upon thorough checking, recovered 80.8 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 68.25 lakh.

The contraband was being transported by a drug peddler identified as Lal Thanpuia. The apprehended person, along with the recovered narcotics and vehicle were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further investigation and necessary legal action.

This successful recovery underscores the Assam Rifles' unwavering commitment to combating smuggling and eradicating the drug menace in Mizoram. The Force remains dedicated to ensuring security of the India-Myanmar border and fostering a drug-free society in the region, an official statement said.

In Manipur, the Assam Rifles, along with Manipur Police, established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post on Jiribam-Tipaimukh Road and recovered huge quantities of explosives in the hilly Pherzawl District. This operation of the Assam Rifles comes as a crackdown on any miscreants hampering peace and stability in the region ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Upon being challenged by Assam Rifles soldiers at the check post, the miscreants abandoned their vehicle and tried to flee. Following a pursuit by Assam Rifles personnel, two individuals were apprehended along with a recovery of 30 gelatin sticks, 20 detonators, safety fuze, flexible wire, one Bolero vehicle and around Rs one lakh cash amount.

The explosive recovered is generally used in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to cause mass damage.

An official said that the Assam Rifles has been working closely with local authorities to maintain peace in Jiribam District, reiterating that no one will be spared, miscreants already identified and on the radar will be taken to task. The locals were seen praising the efforts of the force in maintaining peace in the region.