Manipur's INA Legacy Reflects State's Deep-Rooted Patriotism: Governor AK Bhalla

Imphal, Jan 23 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday highlighted the state's significant contribution to India's freedom movement, particularly through the Indian National Army (INA), saying it remains a source of immense pride and reflects Manipur's long-standing commitment to the ideals of patriotism and national service.

The Governor on Friday attended the event to observe Parakram Diwas 2026, the 129th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, at the INA War Museum-cum-Library, Moirang in Manipur's Bishnupur district. He said that observing Parakram Diwas at Moirang is both a tribute to India's freedom struggle and a reaffirmation of the nation's enduring resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and unity.

Recalling that the Indian National Army first hoisted the tricolour on Indian soil at Moirang in April 1944, he said the courage and sacrifice associated with this historic event continued to inspire the national conscience. The Governor, further linking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's ideals to the present national vision, said that courage, discipline, unity, and selfless service were not merely values of the past but essential foundations for building a Viksit Bharat.

He emphasised that India's progress towards development and self-reliance must be driven by empowered and confident youth who carry forward the spirit of responsibility and nation-building. Stressing the role of collective effort, the Governor said the legacy of the freedom movement should inspire citizens to contribute with integrity and dedication to inclusive growth, social harmony, and a strong, forward-looking India.

Bhalla also flagged off the vehicle convoy of the North East Integration Rally organised by the Knowledge Resource Centre Foundation. A video message on Parakram Diwas from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also played, adding to the solemnity and national significance of the occasion.

The Prime Minister, in his message, recalled Netaji's indomitable courage, unwavering resolve and unparalleled contribution to the nation, stating that his fearless leadership and deep patriotism continue to inspire generations to build a strong India. He noted that the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Azad Hind government was marked at the Red Fort, where he had the opportunity to hoist the Tricolour.

Prime Minister Modi further recalled that in Sri Vijayapuram (then Port Blair) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Tricolour was unfurled to mark the 75th anniversary of Netaji's unfurling the national flag there. Upon arrival at INA Moirang, the Governor led the gathering in paying floral tributes to the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The Governor also planted a U-Thambal tree at INA Moirang. As part of the observance, he released the INA Calendar 2026. Artistes from Eco Moirang, Thoibi Thang-Ta Cultural Association, Ronel Jagoi Centre for Cultural Promotion, and Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy presented mesmerising performances that vividly reflected Manipur's unique cultural identity.

The First Lady, Jyoti Bhalla, along with MLAs Thongam Shanti Singh, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, and Col Shanti Kumar Singh (Retd), also joined the programme.