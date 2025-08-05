Envision Energy Achieves Breakthrough In Two-Blade Wind Turbine Technology With Over 500 Days Of Stable Operation
"By overcoming key technical challenges such as excessive system vibration and load imbalance - barriers that have long held back two-blade designs, Envision has once again redefined wind power innovation by becoming the first in the industry to demonstrate long-term operational verification of a next-generation two-blade turbine." said Mr. Lou Yimin, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Envision Energy.
Envision's journey with two-blade turbine technology began more than a decade ago. In 2012, the company's Global Innovation Center (GIC) in Denmark successfully developed the "Game Changer" - a 3.6 MW offshore two-blade turbine - becoming one of the first global innovators to pioneer this unconventional design in the heartland of the wind industry. Since the prototype was installed in 2013, Envision has accumulated significant product development and operational know-how, laying the foundation for its new-generation two-blade turbines.
To bring new technology from concept to commercialization, extensive validation is critical. Envision's two-blade turbine underwent months of rigorous testing and nearly two years of real-world field operation at its smart wind power verification center, backed by a multi-level, full-process, all-condition validation system. Notably, using one of the industry's first multi-degree-of-freedom full-system loading test rigs, Envision defined dozens of unique two-blade operating conditions, focusing on critical performance metrics. All parameters were systematically planned, tested, and validated to ensure technological maturity and readiness for commercial deployment.
Envision's new-generation two-blade turbine offers a fresh alternative to conventional three-blade models, particularly in scenarios where cost efficiency, transportability, and modular deployment are paramount. This breakthrough reaffirms Envision's leadership in global wind innovation and its commitment to accelerating the transition to net zero through next-generation clean energy technologies.
