Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dennis Altman The Conversation

Dennis Altman The Conversation


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Vice Chancellor's Fellow and Professorial Fellow, Institute for Human Security and Social Change, La Trobe University Profile Articles Activity

Dennis Altman is a writer and academic who first came to attention with the publication of his book Homosexual: Oppression & Liberation in 1972.

This book, which has often been compared to Greer's Female Eunuch and Singer's Animal Liberation was the first serious analysis to emerge from the gay liberation movement, and was published in seven countries, with a readership which continues today.

Since then Altman has written twelve books, exploring sexuality, politics and their inter-relationship in Australia, the United States and now globally. These include The Homosexualization of America; AIDS and the New Puritanism; Rehearsals for Change, a novel (The Comfort of Men) and memoirs (Defying Gravity). His book, Global Sex (Chicago U.P, 2001), has been translated into five languages, including Spanish, Turkish and Korean. His most recent books are Unrequited Love [2019] and God save the Queen [2021]

Altman was Professor of Politics and Director of the Institute for Human Security at LaTrobe University in Melbourne, and is now a Professorial Fellow at La Trobe. He was President of the AIDS Society of Asia and the Pacific (2001-5), and a member of the Governing Council of the International AIDS Society [2004-12].

In 2005 he was Visiting Professor of Australian Studies at Harvard, and was a Board member of Oxfam Australia. In 2007 he was made a member of the Order of Australia, and in 2017 he was awarded an honorary doctor of letters by Macquarie University

Experience
  • –present Professor of Politics, La Trobe University
  • –present Director, Institute for Human Security, La Trobe University
Honours

AM


The Conversation

MENAFN04082025000199003603ID1109884308

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search