White Biotechnology: Transforming Industrial Production With Renewable Resources
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$337.56 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$672.92 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Markets: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.2 Stakeholder Analysis
1.3 Market Dynamics Overview
1.4 Investment Landscape and R&D Trends
1.5 Future Outlook and Market Roadmap
2. White Biotechnology Market (by Application)
2.1 Application Segmentation
2.2 Application Summary
2.3 White Biotechnology Market (by Application)
2.3.1 Bioenergy
2.3.2 Food and Feed Additives
2.3.3 Pharmaceutical Ingredients
2.3.4 Personal Care and Household Products
2.3.5 Others
3. White Biotechnology Market (by Product)
3.1 Product Segmentation
3.2 Product Summary
3.3 White Biotechnology Market (by Product Type)
3.3.1 Biochemical
3.3.2 Biofuel
3.3.3 Biomaterial
3.3.4 Bioproduct
4. White Biotechnology Market (by Region)
4.1 White Biotechnology Market (by Region)
4.2 North America
4.3 Europe
4.4 Asia-Pacific
4.5 Rest-of-the-World
5. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Next Frontiers
5.2 Geographic Assessment
5.3 Company Profiles
- Medtronic Novozymes BASF SE DuPont Cargill, Inc. Royal DSM N.V. Archer Daniles Midland Company BioAmber Inc. Lesaffre Corbion N.V. Evonik Industries AG Genomatica, Inc Ginkgo Bioworks Amyris Inc. TerraVia Holdings, Inc
