12Th Annual MILT Congress Goa 2025: A Power-Packed Experience That Raised The Bar
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The 12th Annual MICE India & Luxury Travel (MILT) Congress Goa 2025 didn't just meet expectations-it exceeded them in every way. Held at the breathtaking Taj Cidade de Goa's Horizon, the event stood out as a defining moment on the global MICE and business travel calendar, with record-breaking engagement, dynamic programming, and measurable ROI for participants.
Setting the tone early, an opening act by a renowned mentalist captivated the audience and set the stage for two days of high-impact interactions and thought leadership. As one of the many glowing reviews summed it up,“Every edition brings a fresh perspective-from the quality of discussions to the buyer profiles. These intimate, well-curated events offer real engagement and potential business. I had over 15 meetings this time and at least 6–7 strong leads. The QnA team truly tailors the experience and makes it dynamic, relevant, and personal,” shared Thais Pinheiro, Account Director – Middle East, Sands Resorts Macao. That momentum carried through the entire Congress, reinforcing MILT's reputation as a powerful business platform tailored to the evolving needs of the MICE and luxury travel industry. This year marked a new high in both substance and energy. With over 2,000 pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings, 40+ leading global suppliers and destinations, and more than 20 hours of powerful, business-driven engagement, attendees praised the MILT format for its laser-focused structure, intimate yet impactful networking environment, and actionable insights tailored to today's evolving MICE landscape Industry leaders echoed the impact of this year's edition with enthusiasm. Mohammed Purayil, Meetings & Incentives Specialist at Visit Qatar, described MILT Congress 2025 as“a strategic hub where conversations went beyond networking and opened doors to real, high-value corporate incentive travel opportunities.” Romy Kumar of Japan Dreams Tour added,“We had over 25 focused meetings in a single day, many with serious, high-value queries. Delegates were genuinely interested in working with a Japan-based DMC,” while also praising the QnA team for their clarity, attention to detail, and seamless coordination. The agenda brought together titans of travel, hospitality, and corporate procurement, blending thought-provoking discussions with tactical tools for future planning. Each day at the MILT Congress 2025 began with strong energy from a vibrant opening and an engaging fireside chat with our Platinum Partner, to expert-led sessions exploring the future of MICE, incentive travel trends, smarter procurement, and evolving traveller expectations. The content struck the perfect balance between strategic insight and practical value, helping delegates navigate the changing landscape of luxury and corporate travel. Beyond the boardroom, the congress offered moments of genuine connection – from a breezy seaside cocktail evening that encouraged relaxed, meaningful conversations to the always-anticipated MILT Raffle Draw. Whether through curated meetings or spontaneous interactions, MILT Congress 2025 delivered a seamless blend of inspiration, collaboration, and community. Among the event's most anticipated highlights, the MILT Excellence Awards 2025 celebrated innovation, leadership, and standout achievements across the business travel, MICE, and hospitality sectors. This year's winners included:
-
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. – Most Innovative MICE Program of the Year
B&Z Luxury World LLP – The X Factor Award
Winjit Technologies – MICE & Travel Team of the Year
Titan Company – Exceptional Association Event of the Year Absolute Group of Companies – The Big Fat Global Wedding Award Paresh Thakkar – Travel Procurement Leader of the Year
Tanvi Mazmudar – Women Travel Procurement Leader of the Year Maruti Suzuki India Limited – Best Incentive Program in an International Destination (500+ pax) F5 Advertainment – Best Incentive Program in an International Destination (Below 100 pax) Frame Events & Productions – Best Incentive Program in an International Destination (100–300 pax) IBS Software Private Limited – Corporate Event of the Year
