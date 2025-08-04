12Th Annual MILT Congress Goa 2025: A Power-Packed Experience That Raised The Bar

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The 12th Annual MICE India & Luxury Travel (MILT) Congress Goa 2025 didn't just meet expectations-it exceeded them in every way. Held at the breathtaking Taj Cidade de Goa's Horizon, the event stood out as a defining moment on the global MICE and business travel calendar, with record-breaking engagement, dynamic programming, and measurable ROI for participants.

Setting the tone early, an opening act by a renowned mentalist captivated the audience and set the stage for two days of high-impact interactions and thought leadership. As one of the many glowing reviews summed it up,“Every edition brings a fresh perspective-from the quality of discussions to the buyer profiles. These intimate, well-curated events offer real engagement and potential business. I had over 15 meetings this time and at least 6–7 strong leads. The QnA team truly tailors the experience and makes it dynamic, relevant, and personal,” shared Thais Pinheiro, Account Director – Middle East, Sands Resorts Macao. That momentum carried through the entire Congress, reinforcing MILT's reputation as a powerful business platform tailored to the evolving needs of the MICE and luxury travel industry.

This year marked a new high in both substance and energy. With over 2,000 pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings, 40+ leading global suppliers and destinations, and more than 20 hours of powerful, business-driven engagement, attendees praised the MILT format for its laser-focused structure, intimate yet impactful networking environment, and actionable insights tailored to today's evolving MICE landscape

Industry leaders echoed the impact of this year's edition with enthusiasm. Mohammed Purayil, Meetings & Incentives Specialist at Visit Qatar, described MILT Congress 2025 as“a strategic hub where conversations went beyond networking and opened doors to real, high-value corporate incentive travel opportunities.” Romy Kumar of Japan Dreams Tour added,“We had over 25 focused meetings in a single day, many with serious, high-value queries. Delegates were genuinely interested in working with a Japan-based DMC,” while also praising the QnA team for their clarity, attention to detail, and seamless coordination.

The agenda brought together titans of travel, hospitality, and corporate procurement, blending thought-provoking discussions with tactical tools for future planning. Each day at the MILT Congress 2025 began with strong energy from a vibrant opening and an engaging fireside chat with our Platinum Partner, to expert-led sessions exploring the future of MICE, incentive travel trends, smarter procurement, and evolving traveller expectations. The content struck the perfect balance between strategic insight and practical value, helping delegates navigate the changing landscape of luxury and corporate travel.

Beyond the boardroom, the congress offered moments of genuine connection – from a breezy seaside cocktail evening that encouraged relaxed, meaningful conversations to the always-anticipated MILT Raffle Draw. Whether through curated meetings or spontaneous interactions, MILT Congress 2025 delivered a seamless blend of inspiration, collaboration, and community.



HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. – Most Innovative MICE Program of the Year

B&Z Luxury World LLP – The X Factor Award

Winjit Technologies – MICE & Travel Team of the Year

Titan Company – Exceptional Association Event of the Year

Absolute Group of Companies – The Big Fat Global Wedding Award

Paresh Thakkar – Travel Procurement Leader of the Year

Tanvi Mazmudar – Women Travel Procurement Leader of the Year

Maruti Suzuki India Limited – Best Incentive Program in an International Destination (500+ pax)

F5 Advertainment – Best Incentive Program in an International Destination (Below 100 pax)

Frame Events & Productions – Best Incentive Program in an International Destination (100–300 pax) IBS Software Private Limited – Corporate Event of the Year

Among the event's most anticipated highlights, the MILT Excellence Awards 2025 celebrated innovation, leadership, and standout achievements across the business travel, MICE, and hospitality sectors. This year's winners included:

Special recognition was given to Sands Resorts Macao for their continued partnership and support as Platinum Partner for the sixth consecutive year, and to Dr. Radhakrishnan Pillai, National Award-Winning Author, Educator, and Ancient Wisdom Advocate, for his thought-provoking contribution as Distinguished Keynote Speaker. The MILT 2025 advisory board featured respected voices from across the industry, including Alok Saraogi (TVS Automobile Solutions), Mamatha Basavaraju (Konecranes), Nandakumar SD (SOTC Travel), and Dr. Sanjay Pai (Larsen & Toubro).

These recognitions reflected not only individual accomplishments but also the broader evolution of an industry that continues to innovate, adapt, and lead.“MILT is one event every corporate travel professional looks forward to. Having attended 6–7 times, I can confidently say it's a must-attend-each edition brings new learnings and strong business potential,” shared Paresh Thakkar, AVP & National Lead – Procurement at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance. Karim Bahadur, Deputy VP at Kotak Mahindra Bank, praised it as“a premium, experiential platform that delivers valuable learning, meaningful networking, and strong industry benchmarking.” Echoing the value of the forum, Ravi Bhuptani, Head – Travel & Immigration at Rakuten, added,“The curated environment facilitated high-impact meetings, optimizing our corporate travel strategies.”

Commenting on the overall vision, Sidh NC, Director of QnA International, said,“MILT 2025 was designed to be the definitive meeting point where India's evolving corporate travel demands intersect with the world's most innovative hospitality solutions. Our vision was to create an environment where meaningful business connections flourish, industry knowledge is shared freely, and new opportunities are unlocked for all participants.”

And so, as meetings concluded, leads were nurtured, and global partnerships took shape, MILT Congress once again proved its value-not just as a meeting point, but as a launchpad for what's next in outbound business and luxury travel.

About MILT: The MICE India & Luxury Travel (MILT) Congress is India's most trusted and influential platform connecting global travel and hospitality brands with top-tier MICE and luxury travel buyers. Now in its 12th year, MILT delivers a curated experience of high-value business meetings, industry insights, and premium networking - creating real business impact across the corporate travel ecosystem.

About QnA International: QnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from Trade Finance to Travel & Tourism, Technology, Supply Chain Finance, Destination Weddings, and Human Resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries, in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, and Indonesia.