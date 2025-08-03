Iran Jacks Up Number Of Drilled Oil And Gas Wells
According to him, in the span of four months, a total of 48 oil
and gas wells were drilled and enhanced across the nation's land
and water territories.
Shafii mentioned that 11 of the improved wells were development wells, while 37 were on the mend.
The company official noted that 40 wells were drilled and improved in the territory of the National Company for the Southern Oil Zones, two wells in the territory of the Offshore Oil Company, two wells in the territory of the Oil Development and Engineering Company, one well in the territory of the Central Oil Zones Company, and three wells were drilled and improved upon the order of the National Oil Company.
Shafii added that the total depth of the excavation was 41,500 meters. Currently, 18 of the 64 drilling rigs of the NIDC are deployed in various areas for excavation work.
As many as 74 oil fields and 22 gas fields are currently operating in Iran. There are 37 oil fields in the territory of the National Company of Iran's Southern Oil Zones, 14 in the territory of the Iranian Central Oil Zones Company, five in the territory of the Arvandan Oil and Gas Production Company, and 18 in the territory of the Offshore Oil Company. Additionally, the South Oil Zones National Company of Iran operates five gas fields, the Central Oil Zones Company - 13, the Pars Oil and Gas Company one, and the Offshore Oil Company three gas fields.
Iran's total hydrocarbon reserves are 1.2 trillion barrels. Iran can produce 340 billion barrels of this gas with existing technological equipment. Iran can use about 30 percent, while 70 percent remains unused underground.
