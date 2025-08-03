Dubai: 9 Paid Parking Subscriptions Now Offered By Parkin

Do you commute for work daily, and is parking an everyday hassle which you account for in time spent on the road? Worried of missing the parking deadline? Dubai's Parkin has several subscriptions which start at 1 month, and extend till 1 year.

Located conveniently near educational institutions, in residential areas, and across prime locations, they allow you to park for hours on end without having to search for a meter or send multiple messages. Vehicle owners can apply on the Parkin website, and select the relevant subscription according to location.

Roadside and plots parking

Light vehicle owners can park across multiple regions in the zones A, B, C, and D, both on the roads and certain designated areas,

Subscription fees



1 month: Dh500

3 months: Dh1,400

6 months: Dh2,500 12 months: Dh4,500

This parking is valid for roads in A and C zones, and plots in B and D. Vehicles can be parked for maximum of 4 consecutive hours in roadside parking and 24 consecutive hours in plots parking. It is essential to note that an existing subscription from the roadside and plots parking category cannot be downgraded to the plots-only parking category.

Plots-only parking

This parking is valid only for zones B and D, and allows owners of light vehicles to park for as long as 24 consecutive hours.

Subscription fees



1 month: Dh250

3 months: Dh700

6 months: Dh1,300 12 months: Dh2,400

Silicon Oasis (Zone H)

With Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) being home to a large community, several of whom commute daily to work or leisure, the residential community offers flexible parking for its residents and guests.

Subscription fees



3 months: Dh1,400

6 months: Dh2,500 12 months: Dh4,500

While purchasing a subscription, the vehicle owner must also pay 5 per cent Vat. In Zone H of DSO, only one vehicle can be linked to a subscription. It is also essential to note that the subscription does not allow motorists to park in reserved spaces. Parking in unauthorised areas will lead to fines.

Silicon Oasis Limited Area

Looking for a more affordable parking solution in Silicon Oasis? If you frequently commute to DSO, but do not require parking in Zone H, then the limited area package will help you find a spot in designated areas of DSO.

Subscription fees



3 months: Dh1,000

6 months: Dh1,500 12 months: Dh2,500

Dubai Hills

The emirate boasts several residential communities that enable individuals to live, work, and commute to spots that are all nearby. And to provide further ease of access, Parkin offers a specific Dubai Hills subscription for those who are living in or visiting the area.

Subscription fees



1 month: Dh500

3 months: Dh1,400

6 months: Dh2,500 12 months: Dh4,500

Only 1 vehicle can be linked to the subscription. These parking packages apply in Dubai Hills public parking, which is marked by signage indicating zone 631G.

Wasl Real Estate

Those using Wasl public parking can avail this subscription, which starts at as low as Dh300. With spaces available on a first-come, first-served basis, the subscription applies to zones W and WP.

Subscription fees



1 month: Dh300

3 months: Dh800

6 months: Dh1,600 12 months: Dh2,800

As with other residential communities, only one vehicle can be linked to a subscription in Wasl Real Estate.

Staff of private educational establishments

For teachers and administrators commuting everyday to work, Parkin offers affordable roadside and plot parking within 500m of the educational establishment. It is required to show proof of employment in the institution.

Subscription fees



1 month: Dh100

3 months: Dh300

6 months: Dh600 12 months: Dh1,200

Only one vehicle is allowed for each subscription. Fees are non-refundable, and if not paid within 14 days, the application will be cancelled automatically.

Students

With a student card, vehicle owners can get as much as 80 per cent discount on parking, and use convenient spaces around campus.

Subscription fees



1 month: Dh100

3 months: Dh300

6 months: Dh600 12 months: Dh1,200

This applies to students who are currently studying in higher educational institutions of Dubai, and are required to show an enrolment verification letter from the educational establishment.

Multistorey parking

Individuals can avail flexible packages for parking in multistorey spaces across several locations in Dubai. The vehicle owner is required to submit a title deed or tenancy contract.

Subscription fees



1 month: Dh735

3 months: Dh2,100

6 months: Dh4,200 12 months: Dh8,400

Multistorey parking in Bani Yas and Naif is available exclusively to individuals who live or work in the surrounding area. The subscription requires a 5 per cent Vat to be paid.

While 5 vehicles can be covered under the same Traffic File, but only 1 vehicle can be parked at a time. Standard tariff prices apply for any additional vehicles parked simultaneously.

The multistorey parking can be used for a maximum of 30 consecutive days. If you exceed this duration, you receive a fine of Dh500.

Those who park the wrong way may receive a fine of Dh200. If you park in reserved parking spaces, you receive a fine of Dh1,000.



Heavy vehicles, such as trucks, buses, and pickups, cannot be added in parking subscriptions. If you wish to modify the information of any vehicle, a fee of Dh100 is required.

Parking subscriptions do not allow use of reserved parking spaces.

Vehicle owners cannot transfer, assign, or subcontract the subscription to any third party without Parkin prior written approval.

Public parking spaces and equipment must be preserved from harm or damage.

Parkin reserves the right to cancel or change your subscription at any time for misuse or repeated violations, with no refund

Subscription fees are non-refundable. However, for certain subscription types, users will get a refund if you cancel the subscription within 48 hours from the issuance date.

For parking used by students, educational staff, and multistorey parking, the application will be automatically cancelled if the fees are not paid in 14 days.

For roadside and plots parking, up to 3 vehicles can be added under the same traffic file from Dubai. However, only one vehicle can be active at one time. In addition, only one vehicle can be added if the traffic file is from outside Dubai, other countries, or vehicles registered under a company file. For flexibility, users can switch between vehicles every 30 minutes.

Important points to note