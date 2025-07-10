Mahindra Rolls Out XUV300 REVX-Enhanced Looks, New Variants And More

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Mahindra has launched the XUV300 REVX in India with prices starting from ₹8.94 lakh. This special edition offers new design elements, upgraded features, and two petrol engine options across three variants: REVX M, REVX M(O), and REVX A.

The XUV3OO REVX offers petrol engine choices: a 1.2L mStallion TCMPFi producing 110 hp and 200 Nm of torque, and a more powerful 1.2L mStallion TGDi generating 131 hp and 230 Nm. These powertrains aim to deliver a smooth driving experience with responsive performance.

This SUV features unique REVX badging, a colored or gunmetal grille, and R16 black alloy wheels. It's available in five stylish colors: Grey, Tango Red, Nebula Blue, Everest White, and Stealth Black, each designed to turn heads on the road.

Key features include a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted audio controls, and a height-adjustable driver's seat. Dual-tone black leatherette seats are standard. A 4-speaker system provides a decent audio experience. Safety is prioritized with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control with Hill Hold Control, and disc brakes on all four wheels.

The top-end REVX A variant adds more advanced features via the Adrenox Connect system, including built-in Alexa, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and online navigation. Price-wise, the REVX M starts at Rs 8.94 lakh, the REVX M(O) at Rs 9.44 lakh, and the REVX A at Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom).