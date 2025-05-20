403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SADAD International Celebrates 2 Years of Excellence in Debt Collection
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) SADAD International, one of the fastest-growing and most trusted debt collection firms in the GCC region, proudly announces the celebration of its second anniversary. This milestone marks a significant chapter in the company’s journey of providing efficient, ethical, and technology-driven debt recovery services across Oman, UAE, KSA, and Bahrain. In just two years, SADAD International has grown into a symbol of reliability and professionalism in the credit management and collections landscape.
Our Purpose: Empowering Businesses through Financial Recovery
SADAD International was established with a clear and purposeful mission — to help businesses maintain a healthy cash flow by recovering debts in a manner that preserves business relationships and adheres to the highest legal and ethical standards.
The company operates with the understanding that cash flow is the lifeline of any business. When debts remain unpaid, the financial stability of enterprises is compromised. SADAD steps in as a strategic partner, acting not merely as a collector, but as a financial recovery consultant, helping clients regain control of their receivables while allowing them to focus on core operations.
ISO 9001:2015 Certified — A Testament to Quality
In a remarkable achievement that distinguishes it from many others in the industry, SADAD International is ISO 9001:2015 certified, underscoring its commitment to quality, consistency, and continual improvement. This certification affirms that the company’s processes — from client onboarding to final recovery — meet global standards and are regularly audited for compliance and performance.
“Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is not just a badge of honor. It reflects the culture of excellence that defines everything we do at SADAD,” said Tom Cyriac, COO of SADAD International. “We believe that quality is not by chance but it is an organizational philosophy.”
Comprehensive Debt Collection Solutions
SADAD International offers a wide range of professional services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse client base, including SMEs, large corporations, and semi-government and government entities. Services include:
• Domestic and International Debt Collection: Utilizing local expertise and global reach through a partner network in USA, UK, Europe, India, Pakistan and key regions in Asia.
• Legal Collections: Collaborating with top legal firms to pursue collections through judicial channels when needed.
• Credit Evaluation Services: Helping clients assess the creditworthiness of potential customers before extending credit.
• Call Center & Recovery Agents: A state-of-the-art call center and field team trained in Consumer Protection Regulations, ethical negotiation, persuasion, and legal compliance.
• Debt Collection Training & Consultancy: Educating client teams on how to manage receivables and reduce bad debt risks.
• Recovery Software Solutions: Offering access to cutting-edge debt recovery software that provides real-time dashboards and status updates.
What Makes SADAD Different?
Several unique selling propositions (USPs) differentiate SADAD International in the market:
1. Multilingual Expertise: The team is fluent in Arabic, English, Hindi, Urdu, Malayalam, and other regional languages — enabling a culturally intelligent approach to collections.
2. Local Knowledge, Global Reach: With operational bases in the GCC and strategic partnerships abroad, SADAD can recover debts across borders.
3. Ethical Collection Practices: The company abides by a strict code of conduct, focusing on respect, transparency, and compliance with all applicable laws.
4. Customized Recovery Plans: Each client’s case is reviewed individually to design a tailored strategy, ensuring a higher success rate.
5. Client-Centric Reporting: Clients have access to real-time dashboards, detailed reporting, and regular updates through dedicated account managers.
6. Performance-Based Fees: SADAD operates primarily on a "No Recovery, No Fee" model — aligning their success with their clients’ success.
A Growing Client Portfolio
Since inception, SADAD International has signed agreements with esteemed companies across industries including banking, logistics, retail, automotive, construction, utilities and telecommunications.
These partnerships highlight the trust that companies across various sectors place in SADAD’s proven capabilities.
Two Years of Milestones & Achievements
In its short span of operations, SADAD International has achieved several significant milestones:
• Recovered millions in unpaid receivables across 4 countries
• Established operations in Oman, UAE, KSA, and Bahrain
• Launched a proprietary recovery and reporting system
• Awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification within the first year of operations
Our People — The Heart of SADAD
At the core of SADAD’s success lies its team — a diverse, dedicated group of professionals who bring rich experience, and a solutions-driven mindset. The team believes in the core values of Integrity, Ownership, Passion and Excellence.
Looking Ahead
The future for SADAD International is promising. Plans are underway to expand operations into Kuwait and Qatar as part of the geographical presence in the GCC region. Sadad is also investing in AI-powered debt recovery tools.
A Word of Thanks
As SADAD celebrates its second anniversary, the leadership team expresses heartfelt gratitude to all its clients, partners, and team members. Their support and trust have been the driving force behind the company’s rapid rise and continued commitment to excellence.
Our Purpose: Empowering Businesses through Financial Recovery
SADAD International was established with a clear and purposeful mission — to help businesses maintain a healthy cash flow by recovering debts in a manner that preserves business relationships and adheres to the highest legal and ethical standards.
The company operates with the understanding that cash flow is the lifeline of any business. When debts remain unpaid, the financial stability of enterprises is compromised. SADAD steps in as a strategic partner, acting not merely as a collector, but as a financial recovery consultant, helping clients regain control of their receivables while allowing them to focus on core operations.
ISO 9001:2015 Certified — A Testament to Quality
In a remarkable achievement that distinguishes it from many others in the industry, SADAD International is ISO 9001:2015 certified, underscoring its commitment to quality, consistency, and continual improvement. This certification affirms that the company’s processes — from client onboarding to final recovery — meet global standards and are regularly audited for compliance and performance.
“Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is not just a badge of honor. It reflects the culture of excellence that defines everything we do at SADAD,” said Tom Cyriac, COO of SADAD International. “We believe that quality is not by chance but it is an organizational philosophy.”
Comprehensive Debt Collection Solutions
SADAD International offers a wide range of professional services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse client base, including SMEs, large corporations, and semi-government and government entities. Services include:
• Domestic and International Debt Collection: Utilizing local expertise and global reach through a partner network in USA, UK, Europe, India, Pakistan and key regions in Asia.
• Legal Collections: Collaborating with top legal firms to pursue collections through judicial channels when needed.
• Credit Evaluation Services: Helping clients assess the creditworthiness of potential customers before extending credit.
• Call Center & Recovery Agents: A state-of-the-art call center and field team trained in Consumer Protection Regulations, ethical negotiation, persuasion, and legal compliance.
• Debt Collection Training & Consultancy: Educating client teams on how to manage receivables and reduce bad debt risks.
• Recovery Software Solutions: Offering access to cutting-edge debt recovery software that provides real-time dashboards and status updates.
What Makes SADAD Different?
Several unique selling propositions (USPs) differentiate SADAD International in the market:
1. Multilingual Expertise: The team is fluent in Arabic, English, Hindi, Urdu, Malayalam, and other regional languages — enabling a culturally intelligent approach to collections.
2. Local Knowledge, Global Reach: With operational bases in the GCC and strategic partnerships abroad, SADAD can recover debts across borders.
3. Ethical Collection Practices: The company abides by a strict code of conduct, focusing on respect, transparency, and compliance with all applicable laws.
4. Customized Recovery Plans: Each client’s case is reviewed individually to design a tailored strategy, ensuring a higher success rate.
5. Client-Centric Reporting: Clients have access to real-time dashboards, detailed reporting, and regular updates through dedicated account managers.
6. Performance-Based Fees: SADAD operates primarily on a "No Recovery, No Fee" model — aligning their success with their clients’ success.
A Growing Client Portfolio
Since inception, SADAD International has signed agreements with esteemed companies across industries including banking, logistics, retail, automotive, construction, utilities and telecommunications.
These partnerships highlight the trust that companies across various sectors place in SADAD’s proven capabilities.
Two Years of Milestones & Achievements
In its short span of operations, SADAD International has achieved several significant milestones:
• Recovered millions in unpaid receivables across 4 countries
• Established operations in Oman, UAE, KSA, and Bahrain
• Launched a proprietary recovery and reporting system
• Awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification within the first year of operations
Our People — The Heart of SADAD
At the core of SADAD’s success lies its team — a diverse, dedicated group of professionals who bring rich experience, and a solutions-driven mindset. The team believes in the core values of Integrity, Ownership, Passion and Excellence.
Looking Ahead
The future for SADAD International is promising. Plans are underway to expand operations into Kuwait and Qatar as part of the geographical presence in the GCC region. Sadad is also investing in AI-powered debt recovery tools.
A Word of Thanks
As SADAD celebrates its second anniversary, the leadership team expresses heartfelt gratitude to all its clients, partners, and team members. Their support and trust have been the driving force behind the company’s rapid rise and continued commitment to excellence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment