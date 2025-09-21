19Th-Century Naduvattam Jail In TN To Be Converted Into Museum, Eco-Retreat

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) A 19th-century colonial prison in the Nilgiris, once built to confine convicts for deployment on British cinchona plantations, is set to be reborn as a museum and eco-tourism destination.

The Naduvattam jail, constructed in 1865, has long stood abandoned in the misty hills, its crumbling walls bearing silent witness to a forgotten, painful chapter of history. The plan aims to turn the decaying structure into a centrepiece of cultural tourism while also creating opportunities for nature-based recreation.

The site will feature eco-friendly cottages, meditation spaces, landscaped walkways, an amphitheatre, tea gardens, trekking and birding trails, and guided heritage tours. In addition to restoring the old barracks, the project will weave together history, ecology and visitor experience, ensuring that the prison's legacy is presented in an engaging and informative way.

Extensive documentation work is currently underway, with researchers delving into archival records to trace the layered past of the prison. The goal is to create an interactive museum that not only displays the structure's architectural details but also narrates the story of the men who were incarcerated there and forced into labour under colonial rule.

The Naduvattam jail predates the notorious Cellular Jail in the Andamans and represents one of the earliest experiments in using penal labour for plantation work in South India.

When the British introduced cinchona to the Nilgiris in the mid-19th century, it was seen as crucial for producing quinine, a drug considered indispensable in the fight against malaria.

Recruiting voluntary labour proved difficult, as local communities and tribal groups were reluctant to work on the plantations. In response, the colonial administration turned to convict labour. Prisoners transported from different parts of the Madras Presidency were housed within the Naduvattam facility and marched out daily to toil in the rugged plantations, where they endured long hours of strenuous work.

For decades, the barracks echoed with the clang of iron chains and the weariness of men bound to tasks not of their choosing. Over time, as the need for convict labour diminished and the prison was abandoned, the once-feared site gradually slipped into obscurity.

Today, its weather-beaten red walls and moss-covered courtyards stand as relics of a complex past. The proposed eco-tourism and museum project seeks to revive this forgotten landmark, giving it a new role as both a memorial to its colonial history and a gateway to the natural beauty of the Nilgiris. If implemented, it promises to offer visitors a blend of history, culture, and ecology, ensuring that a site once associated with hardship is preserved as a space for reflection and renewal.