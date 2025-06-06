'Metro In Dino': Check Educational Background Of Star Cast From Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur And Others
Discover some unknown facts about the educational backgrounds of your favorite Bollywood stars. Where did they go to school, and where did they graduate from?
Sara Ali Khan studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and graduated from Columbia University in New York.Aditya Roy Kapur completed his schooling at G.D. Somani Memorial School in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai, and graduated from St. Xavier's College.Konkona Sen Sharma studied at Modern High School for Girls and Calcutta International School in Kolkata, then graduated from St. Stephen's College, Delhi.Pankaj Tripathi completed his schooling in Gopalganj, Bihar, studied in Patna, and graduated from the National School of Drama (NSD) in 2004.Fatima Sana Shaikh studied until 12th grade. She enrolled in Mithibai College, Mumbai, but later dropped out.Ali Fazal completed his early education in Dehradun and graduated from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.Neena Gupta graduated from Janaki Devi Memorial College, University of Delhi.Anupam Kher studied at D.A.V. School in Shimla and later at Government College, Himachal Pradesh University, but dropped out to pursue theatre.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment