'Metro In Dino': Check Educational Background Of Star Cast From Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur And Others

Discover some unknown facts about the educational backgrounds of your favorite Bollywood stars. Where did they go to school, and where did they graduate from?

Sara Ali Khan studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and graduated from Columbia University in New York.

Aditya Roy Kapur completed his schooling at G.D. Somani Memorial School in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai, and graduated from St. Xavier's College.Konkona Sen Sharma studied at Modern High School for Girls and Calcutta International School in Kolkata, then graduated from St. Stephen's College, Delhi.Pankaj Tripathi completed his schooling in Gopalganj, Bihar, studied in Patna, and graduated from the National School of Drama (NSD) in 2004.Fatima Sana Shaikh studied until 12th grade. She enrolled in Mithibai College, Mumbai, but later dropped out.Ali Fazal completed his early education in Dehradun and graduated from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.Neena Gupta graduated from Janaki Devi Memorial College, University of Delhi.Anupam Kher studied at D.A.V. School in Shimla and later at Government College, Himachal Pradesh University, but dropped out to pursue theatre.