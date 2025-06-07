Fabrizio Romano Suggests Arsenal Making Quick Progress In Benjamin Sesko Pursuit Is He The Ideal Fit For Arteta's Attack?

Arsenal are stepping up their move for Benjamin Sesko, with Fabrizio Romano confirming advanced negotiations. Is the Leipzig striker the missing piece for Arteta's squad?

Arsenal's attacking overhaul is in motion, and Benjamin Sesko is firmly there. After weeks of preparation, the club is acting with urgency as they aim to close key signings early. Mikel Arteta and sporting director Berta have identified the Slovenian forward as a priority target. Fabrizio Romano revealed in his CaughtOffside column that Arsenal's interest remains strong.

And just hours later, he followed up on X with a crucial update:“Negotiations with RB Leipzig are moving forward. The deal isn't done, but things are clearly picking up pace. The Gunners are putting their foot down, and in Germany, sources expect Sesko to leave this summer.”

Sesko's profile is exactly what Arsenal have been missing. While Gabriel Jesus brings flair and technical ability, the Leipzig striker offers a more traditional No. 9 presence with strength, vertical runs, and sharp movement in the box. He's just 21, but he plays with the maturity of someone who understands space and how to unsettle defenders.

Bundesliga performances have shown his ability to lead the line and be a threat in transition, something Arsenal lacked in big games last season. This move wouldn't shake up the existing system. Instead, it would add another dimension. A striker like Sesko gives Arteta tactical flexibility without sacrificing the team's identity. Importantly, he wouldn't be under immediate pressure to carry the team but could grow into a decisive role.

Arsenal are ready to spend. With increased income from both the Premier League and UEFA competitions, a €60 million fee isn't out of reach. For Leipzig, this summer may be the last window to cash in big. More than just a transfer, this move would be a clear message showing Arteta wants cutting edge. And if Sesko walks through the doors at the Emirates, it will signal that Arsenal finally mean business for the league and for Europe.