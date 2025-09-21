Air Force Shows Combat Operations Of Ukrainian Air Defenders

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force published the video on Facebook .

It shows the operation of surface-to-air missile systems, mobile fire groups, and F-16 pilots.

"The lion's share of the Kh-101 missiles shot down today are credited to Ukraine's Fighting Falcons," the Air Force said, thanking international partners for their support in protecting Ukrainian skies.

On the night of September 19-20, air defense forces neutralized 552 Russian drones, two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 29 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

