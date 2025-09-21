Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Air Force Shows Combat Operations Of Ukrainian Air Defenders

Air Force Shows Combat Operations Of Ukrainian Air Defenders


2025-09-21 12:14:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force published the video on Facebook .

It shows the operation of surface-to-air missile systems, mobile fire groups, and F-16 pilots.

"The lion's share of the Kh-101 missiles shot down today are credited to Ukraine's Fighting Falcons," the Air Force said, thanking international partners for their support in protecting Ukrainian skies.

Read also: Zelensky calls on partners to continue strengthening Ukraine's air defense

On the night of September 19-20, air defense forces neutralized 552 Russian drones, two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 29 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here .

MENAFN21092025000193011044ID1110089096

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search