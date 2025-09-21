Air Force Shows Combat Operations Of Ukrainian Air Defenders
It shows the operation of surface-to-air missile systems, mobile fire groups, and F-16 pilots.
"The lion's share of the Kh-101 missiles shot down today are credited to Ukraine's Fighting Falcons," the Air Force said, thanking international partners for their support in protecting Ukrainian skies.Read also: Zelensky calls on partners to continue strengthening Ukraine's air defense
On the night of September 19-20, air defense forces neutralized 552 Russian drones, two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 29 Kh-101 cruise missiles.
