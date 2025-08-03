VIDEO: Heavy Rain Reported In Multiple GCC Countries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Al Ain: Heavy rain hit different areas in the Gulf region on Sunday, August 3.

In the United Arab Emirates, some areas of Al Ain, particularly Um Ghafa, received heavy rainfall while other parts of the country saw cloudy to partly cloudy skies, reported Gulf News.

Dusty conditions with low visibility were also reported in some parts of Dubai.

In Oman, Mahdah province had reportedly experienced heavy rain as well, reported Al Arabiya Oman.

Many social media users inhabiting the city of Taif in Saudi Arabia have also shared many videos of rainfall in the Saudi southwest.