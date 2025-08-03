Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
VIDEO: Heavy Rain Reported In Multiple GCC Countries

VIDEO: Heavy Rain Reported In Multiple GCC Countries


2025-08-03 02:00:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Al Ain: Heavy rain hit different areas in the Gulf region on Sunday, August 3.

In the United Arab Emirates, some areas of Al Ain, particularly Um Ghafa, received heavy rainfall while other parts of the country saw cloudy to partly cloudy skies, reported Gulf News.

Dusty conditions with low visibility were also reported in some parts of Dubai.

In Oman, Mahdah province had reportedly experienced heavy rain as well, reported Al Arabiya Oman.

Many social media users inhabiting the city of Taif in Saudi Arabia have also shared many videos of rainfall in the Saudi southwest.

MENAFN03082025000063011010ID1109878878

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search