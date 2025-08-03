DPIIT Ieam Visits Bengaluru To Boost Iot And Deep-Tech Innovation
A Commerce Ministry press release said that the delegation visited the K-tech MeitY Nasscom Centre of Excellence for IoT & AI, with an aim to engage with startups and incubation leaders, gain insights into the local innovation ecosystem, and identify opportunities for policy support to accelerate growth.
The centre, India's largest deep tech innovation hub, connects startups, innovators, enterprises, academia, and government to solve real-world challenges using cutting-edge technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), AI, Data Science, Big Data, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Machine Learning, and Robotics.
The visit aimed to align industrial infrastructure with India's growing deep-tech ecosystem, encourage policy support, and accelerate investment in cutting-edge sectors such as aerospace, electronics, clean tech, and logistics, according to the ministry statement.
The delegation interacted with startup founders and incubation managers to explore how these technologies can drive the future of manufacturing, logistics, and urban solutions.
Following the Investors Roundtable Conference in Bengaluru, Bhatia undertook a detailed review of the Tumakuru Industrial Area, a flagship project under the NICDP.
The Secretary examined key milestones, including Phase A development covering 1,736 acres, progress on internal roads, drainage, and utility corridors, and initiatives to support investors.
During the meeting with Larsen and Toubro (L&T), the EPC contractor, and other stakeholders for the project, L&T assured the officials that they will speed up the work and finish key tasks on time so as to ensure that land allotment to Industries is started by the year-end, the filing said.
In order to guarantee that Tumakuru Industrial Area draws both domestic and foreign investment in industries like electronics, automotive, clean technology, and logistics, Bhatia urged all stakeholders to adhere to the highest quality standards and meet planned targets on time.
The delegation also visited Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt. Ltd. and the Devanahalli Aerospace Special Economic Zone (SEZ), followed by a tour of Dynamatic Technologies, a leading manufacturer of aerospace components, as per the Ministry.
The walkthrough provided insights into advanced manufacturing capabilities, precision engineering, and India's evolving role in the global aerospace supply chain.
