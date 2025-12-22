How U.S. Banks Are Secretly Preparing For A Future On The Blockchain

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) US Banks Focus on Tokenization and Blockchain-Driven Financial Infrastructure

U.S. banking institutions are strategically advancing their integration of blockchain technology by emphasizing the tokenization of traditional financial assets and infrastructure rather than rushing into speculative or crypto-native products. This deliberate approach aims to modernize core services such as payments, deposits, custody, and fund management within existing regulatory frameworks.



Regulators are increasingly permitting crypto-related banking functions under tight supervision and risk mitigation protocols. Major banks are testing public blockchains like Ethereum through controlled, compliance-focused product structures.

Key Takeaways

Rather than offering unregulated digital assets, banks are methodically building upon foundational financial services using blockchain technology. This effort involves tokenization-the process of converting claims like deposits or investment shares into digital tokens recorded on distributed ledgers. These tokens are embedded with rules that enable real-time settlement, automated processes, and reduced counterparty risk, creating a more efficient transaction framework that remains within regulatory bounds.

Tokenized Cash: Digital Deposits for Instant Transfers

One clear indicator of this shift is the rise of tokenized deposits-digital representations of bank-held funds. Unlike stablecoins issued by non-financial entities, these are issued and redeemable exclusively by regulated banks. JPMorgan Chase has been at the forefront with its JPM Coin system, which facilitates real-time transfers and settlements for institutional clients through blockchain-based rails. The bank has rebranded its blockchain unit as Kinexys, positioning it as a platform for payments, tokenized assets, and programmable liquidity rather than just a crypto initiative.

Similarly, Citi launched Citi Token Services in September 2023, integrating tokenized deposits and smart contracts into cash management and trade finance. By October 2024, the service transitioned from pilot to live, enabling multimillion-dollar transactions within institutional markets.

The Federal Reserve's New York Innovation Center has tested interbank payments using tokenized deposits, collaborating with multiple banks and Mastercard within a controlled environment that also explored a wholesale digital dollar prototype. These experiments highlight a broader movement toward tokenized representations of real-world assets such as private credit and commercial real estate, which could unlock liquidity and fractional ownership on-chain.

Building Institutional-Grade Custody and Safekeeping

For blockchain-based systems to scale, secure custody solutions are vital. BNY Mellon's Digital Asset Custody platform, launched in October 2022, allows select clients to hold and transfer Bitcoin and Ether, extending traditional custody services into the digital asset arena. Regulatory clarity has also improved; the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has clarified that national banks can provide custody services for crypto assets, with supervision tempered by risk management standards outlined by federal regulators.

Tokenizing Funds and Assets on Public Blockchains

Investment products are also transitioning onto blockchain environments. JPMorgan Asset Management announced the launch of its first tokenized money market fund in December 2025, with shares issued as tokens on Ethereum, demonstrating how traditional assets can be represented digitally within regulatory confines. The fund was seeded with $100 million, exemplifying significant institutional acceptance of tokenized investment vehicles.

Regulatory Environment: Cautiously Progressive

Regulators are gradually adapting to this evolving landscape. The OCC's March 2025 clarification permits banks to engage in select crypto-related activities, including custody and stablecoin transactions, provided they operate within supervised frameworks. This cautious approach ensures that financial institutions can innovate while maintaining controls essential for stability and consumer protection.

As banks deepen their blockchain integration, their focus remains on incremental, compliant progress-transforming the back-end of finance before digital assets fully reach the retail consumer, paving the way for a more digital, efficient financial future.

