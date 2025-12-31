403
New Year's Fair Organized In Azerbaijan's Jabrayil And Zangilan Districts (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. On New Year's Eve, a festive fair was held in the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The fair featured a variety of food products, hot drinks and handicrafts.
The event included entertainment programs for children and teenagers.
Residents gathered at the fair site and celebrated the holiday together.
