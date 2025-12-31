Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Year's Fair Organized In Azerbaijan's Jabrayil And Zangilan Districts (PHOTO)

2025-12-31 03:08:24
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. On New Year's Eve, a festive fair was held in the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The fair featured a variety of food products, hot drinks and handicrafts.

The event included entertainment programs for children and teenagers.

Trend News Agency

