Beijing is set to feature new robotics products at World Robot Conference
(MENAFN) The upcoming 2025 World Robot Conference in Beijing is set to feature over 100 new robotics products, nearly double the number showcased last year, underscoring the event’s growing importance as a global platform for technological advancement.
Scheduled from August 8 to 12 in Beijing’s Economic-Technological Development Area (Beijing E-Town), this year’s conference will center on the theme “Making Robots Smarter, Making Embodied Agents More Intelligent.” The event will display more than 1,500 exhibits from over 200 top robotics companies worldwide.
Highlights include the debut of innovative products such as agile quadruped robots, rescue and inspection robots, catheter-shaping robots, and robotic lawn mowers, giving visitors a preview of the next generation of intelligent machines.
Humanoid robots will remain a key focus, with 50 manufacturers presenting their latest full-body humanoid robot developments.
