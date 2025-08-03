403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Volunteers gather to combat threat of plastic pollution on shores of Geneva lake
(MENAFN) Over 50 volunteers gathered on a sunny afternoon at Baby Plage, a small sandy beach in Geneva, to combat the growing threat of plastic pollution. Equipped with gloves and reusable bags, they participated in a cleanup event organized by the Green Earth Action Foundation.
The community-driven effort sought to raise awareness, collect plastic waste, and encourage local residents to take meaningful steps against environmental damage. The foundation highlights that nearly 100 tons of plastic waste enter Lake Geneva annually, much of it invisible microplastics that pose serious risks to aquatic life, water quality, and human health.
“Plastic is a disaster. It’s a disaster for our ecosystems and for us, basically,” said Baptistelle Paldino, head of the foundation’s Geneva office, explaining the urgent dangers posed by microplastics.
Besides clearing the shoreline, the event included educational activities designed to inform volunteers about the impact of plastic on water ecosystems and the importance of reducing waste and proper sorting.
“This is also why we not only wanted to clean this beach, but we also wanted to include this very technical raising awareness part,” Paldino added.
The community-driven effort sought to raise awareness, collect plastic waste, and encourage local residents to take meaningful steps against environmental damage. The foundation highlights that nearly 100 tons of plastic waste enter Lake Geneva annually, much of it invisible microplastics that pose serious risks to aquatic life, water quality, and human health.
“Plastic is a disaster. It’s a disaster for our ecosystems and for us, basically,” said Baptistelle Paldino, head of the foundation’s Geneva office, explaining the urgent dangers posed by microplastics.
Besides clearing the shoreline, the event included educational activities designed to inform volunteers about the impact of plastic on water ecosystems and the importance of reducing waste and proper sorting.
“This is also why we not only wanted to clean this beach, but we also wanted to include this very technical raising awareness part,” Paldino added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Flock.Io Partners With Walrus To Power Decentralized, Privacy-Preserving AI Training
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment