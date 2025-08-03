Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Judokas Shine At European Cup In Skopje

2025-08-03 08:06:53
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The European Cup for young judokas has kicked off in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, with a strong performance from Team Azerbaijan on the opening day, Azernews reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, four Azerbaijani athletes reached the podium on Day 1 of the tournament. Nihad Mamishev (60 kg) and Abil Yusubov (73 kg) dominated their respective weight categories to claim gold medals, defeating all of their opponents. Farid Garayev (60 kg) secured silver, while Mahammad Musayev (66 kg) earned a bronze medal.

With 2 golds, 1 silver, and 1 bronze so far, Azerbaijan currently ranks second in the overall team standings.

The tournament features 226 athletes from 26 countries and is scheduled to conclude today.

