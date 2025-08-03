Azerbaijani Judokas Shine At European Cup In Skopje
According to the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, four Azerbaijani athletes reached the podium on Day 1 of the tournament. Nihad Mamishev (60 kg) and Abil Yusubov (73 kg) dominated their respective weight categories to claim gold medals, defeating all of their opponents. Farid Garayev (60 kg) secured silver, while Mahammad Musayev (66 kg) earned a bronze medal.
With 2 golds, 1 silver, and 1 bronze so far, Azerbaijan currently ranks second in the overall team standings.
The tournament features 226 athletes from 26 countries and is scheduled to conclude today.
