Bill Hutchinson And Dunhill Partners Unveil New Development Plans For Greenville Promenade

Bill Hutchinson , CEO of Dunhill Partners , has announced the next phase of development at Greenville Promenade, a 220,482-square-foot regional shopping center located along Interstate 30 and Wesley Street (TX Hwy-34) in Greenville, Texas. The upcoming construction of two newly secured freestanding buildings represents a strategic expansion of the center's footprint and leasing activity under Hutchinson's leadership.

Since acquiring the property, Bill Hutchinson and Dunhill Partners have moved quickly to reposition Greenville Promenade as a leading retail destination in Northeast Texas. The two new freestanding retailers-slated to break ground later this year-are expected to boost site visibility, tenant diversity, and overall traffic to the shopping center.

"This development aligns with our operational strategy of unlocking additional value in prime retail assets," said Bill Hutchinson. "Greenville Promenade is already fully leased, and this new construction will allow us to expand its capacity and attract even more regional traffic."

Greenville Promenade currently features a strong tenant lineup including national anchors such as Ashley Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, Marshall's, Belk, Staples, Petco, and Spec's. The site benefits from proximity to major retail neighbors including Walmart, Hobby Lobby, The Home Depot, Chick-fil-A, Aldi, Lowe's, and Academy Sports + Outdoors. The new freestanding additions will further position the center to meet increased demand from retailers looking to enter the Greenville market.

Bill Hutchinson personally oversaw both the acquisition of Greenville Promenade and the negotiations for the new tenants. His approach to leasing emphasizes speed, execution, and long-term asset value.

"We're not waiting years to make improvements," said Hutchinson. "We identify opportunities and move on them quickly. The Greenville market has shown strong fundamentals, and these developments are designed to meet that growing demand."

The upcoming construction marks the beginning of a broader vision for the site. While full tenant details will be announced in the coming months, site preparation is already underway for the two new pads. According to Dunhill Partners, additional long-term enhancements are being evaluated to maximize the site's 21.8-acre potential.

With a portfolio of commercial retail assets across the United States, Dunhill Partners continues to focus on high-visibility, high-traffic locations that offer scalable growth.

"Strategic pad development at an already successful center is a logical next step," added Hutchinson. "This is about expanding the Promenade's capacity while keeping pace with consumer and retailer demand in the Greenville area."

