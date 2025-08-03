Zelensky Congratulates Air Force Warriors On Their Professional Holiday
"Today is the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A day to express our gratitude to everyone who repels Russian attacks, destroys enemy aircraft, missiles, and drones, and carries out air strikes along the front line. To all those who fight day and night against Russian terror," Zelensky said.Read also: Syrskyi: Air Force is key to Ukraine's future security
He thanked "the pilots, engineers, technical personnel, anti-aircraft gunners, every instructor, and everyone who provides support – our people who deliver results in the defense of Ukraine."
"Eternal honor and remembrance to all our warriors who never returned from their missions and died defending lives," Zelensky added.
Ukraine marks Air Force Day today - observed annually on the first Sunday of August, in accordance with a presidential decree of June 27, 2007.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment