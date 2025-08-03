Zelensky Congratulates Air Force Warriors On Their Professional Holiday

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state shared his message via Facebook .

"Today is the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A day to express our gratitude to everyone who repels Russian attacks, destroys enemy aircraft, missiles, and drones, and carries out air strikes along the front line. To all those who fight day and night against Russian terror," Zelensky said.

He thanked "the pilots, engineers, technical personnel, anti-aircraft gunners, every instructor, and everyone who provides support – our people who deliver results in the defense of Ukraine."

"Eternal honor and remembrance to all our warriors who never returned from their missions and died defending lives," Zelensky added.

Ukraine marks Air Force Day today - observed annually on the first Sunday of August, in accordance with a presidential decree of June 27, 2007.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

