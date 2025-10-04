Why Randy Orton's Smackdown Loss Could Be WWE's Most Strategic Move Before Crown Jewel

Randy Orton's pinfall loss on SmackDown wasn't random. Here's why WWE may have planned it all along.

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker are being groomed as future headliners, and WWE used SmackDown's main event to push that narrative. Pinning a legend like Randy Orton cleanly sends a strong message about their trajectory. It wasn't just a win, it was a statement. Breakker and Reed now carry the momentum heading into the next phase of their careers, with credibility earned from toppling The Viper.

The tension between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton has simmered since The American Nightmare's return at WrestleMania 38. With Cody now the face of WWE, Orton's loss could be the spark that ignites his darker persona. Fans have long speculated about a heel turn, and this defeat might be the tipping point. If Orton snaps, it sets the stage for a blockbuster showdown at WrestleMania 42, mentor vs. protege, friend turned foe.

Cody Rhodes is WWE's top babyface, and the company often places him in emotionally charged situations to deepen fan support. Orton, once a mentor to Cody, being attacked and pinned by rising heels adds layers to Cody's narrative. The incident could fuel his fire heading into Crown Jewel: Perth, especially with Seth Rollins and his faction stirring chaos. Cody's reaction to Orton's loss will likely reinforce his heroic image and rally fans behind him even more.