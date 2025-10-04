'I Don't Feel Rich': Man With 50 LPA Salary Not Confident To Buy Luxury Products At Airports Social Media Reacts

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Twitter (now X) user has shared his lack of confidence in buying luxury products at airports even after earning 50 LPA. The post has started discussions.

“Even after 50LPA+ CTC , I don't feel rich and confident enough to purchase from these Airport Shops,” the post says.

The post attached photos of the luxury stores of Swarovski, Dior and The White Crow are attached along with the post. The stores are likely from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

At Bengaluru Airport, Dior's fragrances, like the 100ml Dior Sauvage Parfum, cost about ₹13,640 while others range between ₹7,840 and ₹14,350.

A dress from a luxury brand sold at The White Crow can range from approximately ₹10,000 to ₹25,000 or more. Larger, more elaborate Swarovski watches can cost upwards of ₹42,000 while popular designs can go up to ₹25,000 or more.

One user suggested,“You'll need to be at 50LPA+ for 4-5 years to feel like these purchases wouldn't create a big enough dent in your wallet.

“50 lakh is not 4 lakhs per month in hand, it's less, most of it goes in RSU and taxes,” commented one user.

“It's way less per month, bro,” the OP agreed.

“Because 50LPA is still like 20LPA after paying taxes and sh*t,” came from another user.

“I've never seen these shops as the ones set up for the average indian audience in general. The target audience who shop from here are the ones who either have enough liquid cash and are generationally wealthy or don't count their life by their monthly salary if they're employed,” came from another.

Income tax liability for 50 LPA

For a gross annual income of ₹50 lakh per annum, the taxable income comes to ₹49.25 lakh under the new system after a standard deduction of ₹75,000.

This results in an income tax of ₹11.67 lakh, plus a 10% surcharge of ₹1.16 lakh and a 4% health and education cess of ₹51,370. The total tax liability, thus, stands at ₹13.35 lakh. The cash in hand stands at ₹36.65 per year, around 3 lakh per month.

In contrast, under the old regime, the taxable income reduces to ₹43.03 lakh because of deductions worth ₹6.97 lakh. The total tax payable amounts to ₹12.62 lakh.

In both cases, someone with a 50 LPA salary has to pay around 25% of their monthly salary (around ₹1 lakh) for taxes.