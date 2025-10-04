Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance In Hot Water? Kristi Noem Warns 'People Should Not Be Coming, Unless...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would be present at the upcoming Super Bowl in February, where Puerto Rican rapper and Trump critic Bad Bunny is set to perform during the halftime show.

Speaking on a podcast, she gave one of the clearest confirmations so far about ICE's involvement at the event.

Leading off the new season is music sensation Bad Bunny, who will host the premiere episode this Saturday. The Latin superstar is in the midst of a huge week, fresh off a landmark residency in Puerto Rico and newly announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show, as reported by AP.

Also Read: Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime gig sparks outrage from Trump supporters over rapper's criticism of immigration policies

The Puerto Rican artist has said one of the reasons his residency bypassed the continental U.S. was a concern that U.S. ICE officials could target immigrants for deportation outside his shows, AP reported. Some conservatives supportive of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown have criticised the halftime show pick as a result.

Here's what Noem said

Asked Friday by a podcaster whether ICE officials would be conducting enforcement at the Super Bowl, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said they would, because DHS“is responsible for keeping it safe.”

When asked whether ICE would be present at the Super Bowl, Noem responded,“There will be,” saying that federal immigration officers would be“all over” the event.

Also Read: With anti-immigration sentiment growing all around, overseas remittances for education drop 44%

As reeported by The Guardian, she added,“So yeah, we'll be all over that place ... We're going to enforce the law. So I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they're law-abiding Americans who love this country.”

Speaking on“The Benny Show,” she said it was her responsibility to ensure that everyone attending the Super Bowl could enjoy the event and leave safely. She also stated that only“law-abiding Americans who love this country” should attend.

Bad Bunny second time hosting Saturday Night Live

Bad Bunny will return for his second time hosting Saturday Night Live, joined by musical guest Doja Cat, who's making her debut in that role.

In the following weeks, SNL will feature Amy Poehler and Sabrina Carpenter-both standouts during the 50th season celebrations. Bad Bunny had also performed at the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert and closed last season as the final musical guest.

Poehler, an SNL alum, will host the October 11 episode-exactly 50 years after the show's first airing on October 11, 1975-with first-time musical guest Role Model. Then, on October 18, Sabrina Carpenter will take on both hosting and performing duties, AP reported.

Also Read: Superstar Bad Bunny set to perform at 2026 Super Bowl LX Halftime show

The revamped cast comes on the heels of several high-profile departures, including Ego Nwodim and Devon Walker. Ben Marshall, already an“SNL” writer, becomes a featured player, along with newcomers Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska.

Nwodim, Walker, Emil Wakim and Michael Longfellow all confirmed last month on their social media accounts that they are leaving the show. Multiple news outlets reported that cast mainstay Heidi Gardner was also departing the show, but neither Gardner nor NBC has publicly confirmed.

The show picked up 12 Emmys last month for its 50th season and anniversary programming, including an award for outstanding variety special.

Also Read: Apple removes immigration agent tracking apps after US government pressure - Here's what we know

“I won this award for the first time 50 years ago, in 1975,” Michaels said, accepting the Emmy, adding that he didn't dream of doing the same show for the next 50 years.

I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they're law-abiding Americans who love this country.

Bad Bunny recently wrapped up a 31-show residency in Puerto Rico, where he has used his platform to speak out on economic inequality and other social issues impacting the island, which is a U.S. territory. He has also explained that he chose not to tour in the continental United States out of concern that his fans, many of whom are immigrants or from Latino communities, might be targeted by ICE agents.

(With inputs from NYT, AP)