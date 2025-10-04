President's Office: Ukraine Counts On Partners' Support To Get Through Winter
“We can confidently count on the continued support of our partners throughout this winter. This has been demonstrated by our relationship with Japan, for example, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency. It has also been confirmed through direct dialogue between the President of Ukraine and the Prime Ministers of Norway, the Netherlands, and Denmark. These countries, which have helped Ukraine overcome winter-related challenges caused by Russian attacks, remain by our side,” Brusylo assured.
He also noted that assistance will continue in the form of“gas purchases and generator supplies.”Read also: FM Sybiha on Russia's attack on energy sector: Russia again tries to use cold weather as weapon
“Our partners are with us,” the Deputy Head of the President's Office stated.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 3, energy infrastructure facilities in several regions - including gas infrastructure - came under a large-scale attack.
Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko stated that Russian forces carried out the largest mass strike on gas production infrastructure in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions since the start of the full-scale invasion, aiming to disrupt the heating season.
Photo: Office of the President
