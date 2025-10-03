Chandrababu Naidu For Completing Polavaram Before Godavari Pushkaram

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 3 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed officials to expedite the Polavaram project works and ensure their completion before the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams.

Reviewing the project's progress with officials at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister instructed them to secure necessary clearances from the Central Water Commission and the Union Water Resources Department. He emphasised that there must be no compromise on the quality of work.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that out of the total 63,656 cubic metres of diaphragm wall works, 37,302 cubic metres have been completed, while 100 per cent of the buttress dam works are finished.

The Chief Minister directed that the earth-cum-rockfill works of the main dam should commence in November and be completed by December 2027. Likewise, works on the Polavaram right canal tunnel, approach channel, head regulator, and irrigation tunnels should also be completed within the stipulated timelines.

He stressed that the Polavaram left main canal works must be completed by January 2026 to facilitate water supply up to Anakapalli. Simultaneously, land acquisition and rehabilitation activities should be completed without delay.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to focus on developing the Polavaram project site as a major tourism destination. He proposed the creation of an iconic road linking the project to the national highway.

He further said that the Akhanda Godavari project should be taken up with Rajahmundry as the main centre. Additionally, he directed that the Polavaram project be integrated with the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) by installing CC cameras to monitor the progress of works.

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu, and other officials attended the meeting.

Godavari Pushkaram is scheduled to be held in 2027.

Last month, the Telangana government decided to seek a special package from the Centre for the event, which begins on July 23, 2027.

Telangana government will send a proposal to the Union Government seeking a special package, considering the massive influx of pilgrims expected for this Southern Kumbh Mela.

The Godavari River flows for about 560 km in Telangana. The state government proposes around 74 ghats for Pushkaram.