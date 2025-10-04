US Federal Agents Open Fire After Woman Rams Law Enforcement Vehicle Amid Chicago Anti-ICE Protests

Chicago: US Federal agents shot at a woman after she rammed a law enforcement vehicle in Chicago, according to the Department of Homeland Security, amid escalating anti-ICE protests and the Trump administration's efforts to clamp down on unrest in Democratic-led cities, CNN reported.

At least 10 cars rammed and boxed in officers, Tricia McLaughlin, DHS assistant secretary, said in a post on X.

"Agents were unable to move their vehicles and exited the car. One of the drivers who rammed the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon," McLaughlin said in her post. "Law enforcement was forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed US citizen who drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds."

The armed woman was recently named in an intelligence bulletin last week "for doxing agents and posting online," McLaughlin said.

The woman has not been named, and her condition was unclear on Saturday (local time).

Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem said in a post on X, "Today in Chicago, members of our brave law enforcement were attacked--rammed and boxed in by ten vehicles, including an attacker with a semi-automatic weapon. I am deploying more special operations to control the scene. Reinforcements are on their way. If you see a law enforcement officer today, thank them."

The Chicago Police Department said they "responded to the scene to document the incident" and "maintain safety and traffic control for all living and working in the area," but aren't involved in the investigation, as per CNN.

Police officers responded to the 3900 block of S Kedzie Avenue Saturday morning "for a call of a person shot," the department said in an emailed statement to CNN on Saturday.

The incident comes after weeks of US President Donald Trump pledging to send federal law enforcement and armed troops to Chicago. On Saturday, the White House announced the president had authorised 300 members of the Illinois National Guard to "protect federal officers and assets" in Chicago, CNN reported.

